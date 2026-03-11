CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole Ukraine has signed an agreement to acquire Bank Lviv

Press Release

Kyiv, 11 March 2026

Crédit Agricole Ukraine has signed an agreement

to acquire Bank Lviv

Crédit Agricole Ukraine, a long staying player in Ukraine, has signed an agreement to acquire up to 100 % of the share capital of Bank Lviv, an SME-focused Ukrainian bank with its head office in Lviv (Ukraine).

This acquisition enables Crédit Agricole Ukraine to strengthen its position in Western Ukraine, while reinforcing Crédit Agricole Ukraine’s positioning on the SMEs segment and in the agricultural sector.

The acquisition of Bank Lviv is fully aligned with Crédit Agricole Ukraine’s strategy to support the Ukrainian economy in the long term and its ambition to play a key role in the country’s reconstruction.

The transaction remains subject to usual conditions precedent, including obtaining regulatory approvals from the National Bank of Ukraine and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine. It could be completed by mid-2026.

This transaction is in line with Crédit Agricole S.A.’s return on investment criteria. Its impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s CET1 ratio is negligible.

About Crédit Agricole Ukraine

A wholly owned subsidiary of Crédit Agricole S.A., Crédit Agricole Ukraine is a universal international bank in Ukraine, strategic partner to agribusiness and corporate customers, as well as one of the automotive lending market leaders. With a head office in Kyiv, 137 outlets nationwide, and 2,200 employees, the bank serves 380,000 customers.

https://credit-agricole.ua/

About Bank Lviv

Bank Lviv is an SME-focused Ukrainian bank with its head office in Lviv and over 37,000 retail clients and 8,400 SME clients including agricultural businesses. The bank has an established presence in the West of Ukraine, far from the active war zone. It offers financing for development, working capital, refinancing, and energy efficiency, alongside a full suite of deposit and payment services.

https://banklviv.ua/

Press Contacts Details

Crédit Agricole Ukraine

Olena Tokar

Oksana Yarmak +38 050 347 17 80

+38 067 317 03 33 Olena.TOKAR@credit-agricole.ua

Oksana.YARMAK@credit-agricole.ua

Crédit Agricole S.A.

Alexandre Barat

Olivier Tassain +33 6 19 73 60 28

+33 6 75 90 26 66 Alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

