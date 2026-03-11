Kansas City Steak Company Introduces Easter Collection Featuring Its Center of Celebration Meal for At-Home Holiday Hosting

Kansas City, MO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansas City Steak Company announced its Easter collection, featuring a premium selection of holiday-ready meals, roasts, and steaks designed for effortless entertaining. The collection, including the Center of Celebration Meal, Prime Rib Roasts, and Traditional Bone-In Spiral Ham, offers families celebrating Easter at home a convenient way to serve a memorable holiday dinner without spending hours in the kitchen.

With Easter centered around gathering at the table, many hosts are looking for ways to simplify their holiday meal while still serving something special. Kansas City Steak Company’s Easter offerings are designed to do exactly that — delivering steakhouse-quality beef, classic roasts, and curated meal bundles straight to customers’ doors. The highlight of the collection is the Center of Celebration Meal, a complete centerpiece to dessert meal, designed to make Easter hosting easier while elevating the entire dining experience.



Across the U.S., Easter remains one of the most widely celebrated holidays, with roughly four in five Americans planning to celebrate each year and many doing so by sharing a meal with loved ones, according to surveys from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. In fact, more than half of consumers say they plan to cook a holiday meal for Easter, making food and gathering around the table central to the celebration.

Kansas City Steak Company’s Easter collection addresses this challenge with premium, ready-to-prepare options that help hosts simplify the process. The Center of Celebration Meal combines expertly aged steaks and complementary sides in one convenient bundle — making it an ideal solution for families who want a special Easter meal without juggling multiple grocery lists.

For those who prefer a classic holiday centerpiece, customers can choose from a selection of impressive holiday mains including Kansas City Steak Company’s Prime Rib Roasts — wet-aged for exceptional tenderness and rich flavor and available in flavored options like Garlic and Herb and Traditional Savory Rub. As well as Bone-In Spiral Sliced Ham that delivers the classic taste many families expect for Easter dinner — a staple of Easter tables in the U.S., with more than 80% of households serving Ham for the holiday meal, according to CivicScience consumer research.

Whether the centerpiece is a prime rib roast, a premium steak dinner, or a traditional ham, Kansas City Steak Company’s Easter collection provides hosts with high-quality options that make entertaining simple while delivering exceptional flavor.



“Easter is about gathering with the people you care about most,” said Robert Daberkow, Director of Marketing for Kansas City Steak Company. “Our goal is to make it easier for families to host an incredible holiday meal without spending the entire day in the kitchen. From our Center of Celebration Meal to our Prime Rib Roasts and even Premium Steaks, we’re helping customers serve something truly special while keeping the focus on time together.”



Traditional Easter menus vary across households, but most share a common theme: a memorable centerpiece protein surrounded by classic sides. Popular options include ham, roasted meats, and celebratory roasts served family-style, reinforcing the holiday’s emphasis on gathering around the table.

Kansas City Steak Company’s Easter offerings reflect these traditions while adding the convenience of nationwide delivery and premium steakhouse-quality sourcing.



Families planning their Easter celebration can explore the full collection of holiday meals, roasts, and steaks — including the featured Center of Celebration Meal — by visiting:

https://www.kansascitysteaks.com/easter





For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy 10% off and Free Shipping on Easter Favorites with code ECM10FREE, making it even easier to create a memorable Easter meal at home.





About Kansas City Steak Company



Kansas City Steak Company™, founded in 1932, is a premier provider of premium steaks, meats, and gourmet foods delivered directly to consumers nationwide. With a heritage rooted in Kansas City’s legendary steak tradition, the company specializes in expertly wet-aged beef, hand-trimmed steaks, and carefully curated meal collections designed to bring steakhouse-quality dining into the home. Through its commitment to craftsmanship, quality sourcing, and exceptional flavor, Kansas City Steak Company continues to help families celebrate life’s most meaningful moments around the table.

