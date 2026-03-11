Advanced Composites Market to Reach USD 56.1 Billion by 2033 as Materials Transform Aerospace and EV Design

New York, NY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advanced composites market is gaining momentum as end-use industries increasingly demand materials that combine high strength, durability, and lightweight performance. The advanced composites market is estimated to generate a yearly revenue of USD 31.7 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 56.1 billion by 2033, witnessing an annualised growth rate of 8.5%. As manufacturers push for zero-emission targets, the rapid adoption of thermoplastic resins is revolutionizing high-volume production cycles. By embedding high-strength fibers into advanced resins, industrial operators are achieving superior stiffness and corrosion resistance.

The industry is evolving as manufacturers prioritize lightweight design to improve fuel efficiency, energy performance, emissions reduction, etc. Aerospace companies are integrating advanced composites into aircraft structures, while automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting them for EVs to offset battery weight. Technological advancements in resin systems, automated manufacturing processes, and recyclable composite materials are reshaping production capabilities. As sustainability and performance become core priorities across industries, advanced composites are emerging as essential materials for next-generation engineering solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Composites Market

The advanced composites market is projected to reach USD 56.1 billion by 2033, growing at 8.5% CAGR between 2026 and 2033.

Carbon fiber composites remain a prominent type due to their dominance in aerospace primary structures.

The automated composite manufacturing process is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key investment region, driven by massive EV and wind turbine manufacturing scale.

Rising demand for fire-retardant EV battery enclosures is creating new, high-volume white spaces.

Growing interest in recyclable and bio-based composites is reshaping sustainability strategies within the industry.

Market Dynamics Shaping the Advanced Composites Market

Demand for Lightweight and High-Performance Materials Fostering Advanced Composites Market

Increasing demand for lightweight materials across aerospace, automotive and renewable energy sectors is driving the advanced composites market. Advanced composites offer excellent strength-to-weight ratios, enabling manufacturers to design lighter structures without compromising durability. In aerospace, reducing aircraft weight improves fuel efficiency and operational performance. Further, EV manufacturers rely on lightweight composite components to offset the additional weight of batteries. Wind turbine blades require advanced composites to achieve higher efficiency and durability. As industries continue prioritizing performance optimization and energy efficiency, the advanced composites market is expected to expand steadily.

Expanding Applications in EV and Renewable Energy creating Immense Growth Opportunities for Advanced Composites Market

Growth in EV production and renewable energy infrastructure is creating ample opportunities for key market players. EV manufacturers are increasingly incorporating composite materials in vehicle bodies, battery enclosures, and structural components to improve energy efficiency and driving range. In the renewable energy sector, wind turbine blades rely heavily on advanced composites due to their ability to withstand high mechanical stress while remaining lightweight. Additionally, innovations in recyclable composites and bio-based resin systems are opening white spaces aligned with sustainability goals, these emerging applications are expanding lucrative business opportunities for advanced composites market participants.

Production Costs and Complex Manufacturing Processes Impacting Advanced Composites Market Growth

Advanced composites face adoption barriers due to high production costs and complex manufacturing requirements. Carbon fiber and specialized resins are substantially more expensive than traditional materials such as, steel or aluminum. Manufacturing processes including autoclave curing, resin transfer molding, and filament winding often require specialized equipment and skilled labor. These factors increase capital investment and production timelines. Moreover, recycling and end-of-life management of composite materials remain challenging for advanced composites market due to their multi-material structure.

Advanced Composites Market Segmentation

By Composite Type

Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Metal Matrix Composite

Ceramic Matrix Composite

Carbon-Carbon Composite

Hybrid Composites

Natural Fiber Composite

Nanocomposites



Fiber reinforced polymer accounts for majority of sales in advanced composites market owing to their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and high stiffness properties. These materials are used in aerospace structures, automotive components, high-performance sporting equipment and others. Glass fiber composites continue to maintain strong demand because they offer a cost-effective alternative for industrial and infrastructure applications. As industries seek stronger and lighter materials, carbon fiber composites are expected to remain in high demand while complex matrix based composites gain traction in niche applications.

By Resin Type

Epoxy Resin

Polyester Resin

Vinyl Ester

Polyimide

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Others



Epoxy resins account for a key share in the advanced composites market due to their superior mechanical strength, chemical resistance, excellent adhesion properties, etc. These resins are widely used in aerospace and wind energy applications where structural performance is critical. Polyester resins are commonly used in industrial and marine applications due to their affordability and ease of processing. Vinyl ester resins provide improved corrosion resistance, making them suitable for chemical and infrastructure applications.

By Manufacturing Process

Hand Layup

Vacuum Infusion Molding

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

Compression Molding

Pultrusion

Filament Winding

Autoclave Curing

Out of Autoclave Processing

Automated Fiber Placement (AFP)



Manufacturing processes play a crucial role in determining the performance and scalability of advanced composite components. Resin transfer molding and filament winding are widely used processes due to their efficiency in producing complex structures with consistent quality. Pultrusion is commonly applied in the production of continuous composite profiles used in construction and infrastructure applications. Automated fiber placement is gaining traction in aerospace manufacturing as it allows precise placement of carbon fibers and reduces production time. Increasing automation in the manufacturing is expected to improve scalability and reduce production costs over time and benefiting advanced composites market players.

By Application

Structural Components

Exterior Body Panels

Interior Trim Components

Pressure Vessels and Tanks

Fan Blades and Rotors

Marine Hulls and Superstructures

Equipment

Others

Structural components account for a key share in terms of demand due to their extensive use in aerospace and automotive engineering. These components require materials that provide high strength and durability while maintaining low weight. Interior components in aircraft and vehicles utilize advanced composites for improved design flexibility and weight reduction. Pipes and tanks made from composite materials are widely used in industrial sectors due to their corrosion resistance. Wind turbine blades represent a rapidly growing application in the advanced composites market as renewable energy installations expand globally, requiring large and durable composite structures.

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Wind Energy

Marine and Shipbuilding

Construction and Infrastructure

Industrial Machinery and Equipment

Sports and Leisure

Medical Devices and Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Rail and Mass Transit

Others



Aerospace and defense sector accounts for a key share of demand for advanced composites, as aircraft manufacturers increasingly rely on lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and structural performance. Automotive manufacturers are also adopting advanced composites in vehicle components to meet emissions regulations and enhance electric vehicle performance. Wind energy represents one of the fastest-growing industry verticals as turbine blades rely heavily on composite materials. Construction and marine industries utilize composites for infrastructure and structural applications due to their corrosion resistance and durability and is gaining traction in advanced composites market.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA



North America accounts for a significant share of the advanced composites market due to strong aerospace manufacturing activity in the U.S. and ongoing investments in defense technologies. Europe, led by Germany, France, U.K. and others continues to expand its use of advanced composites in automotive and renewable energy sectors. Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, especially in China, where industrialization and EV manufacturing are driving demand, while Japan continues to lead in premium carbon fiber innovation.

Competitive Landscape – Advanced Composites Market

The advanced composites market features a mix of global material manufacturers, aerospace suppliers, and specialized composite technology companies. Key market participants are investing in innovation in carbon fiber technologies, development of recyclable composite materials, strategic partnerships with aerospace and automotive manufacturers. Key players are also focusing on acquiring medium size players to bolster their market positions across other regions and to fuel their supply capability by boosting their product portfolio. Market players are also investing in automated manufacturing processes and vertical chain integration strategies to improve production efficiency and reduce costs.

Key Players in Advanced Composites Market are

Toray Industries

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Gurit Holding AG

Owens Corning

Huntsman Corporation

Victrex plc

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil

Saertex GmbH

BASF SE

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Royal TenCate

Axiom Materials

SIKA AG

DuPont

DowAksa Advanced Composites

Hyosung

Key Developments:

In March 2025, Airbus and Boeing aggressively scaled jet production lines, heavily leveraging new thermoplastic composites and fast-curing technologies to enhance manufacturing speed and structural performance

In June 2025, Dow signed a sale and purchase agreement to divest its 50% stake in DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV to Aksa Akrilik, a subsidiary of Akkök Holding.

In 2025, Toray announced the expansion of its South Carolina facility to manufacture defense-grade carbon fiber precursor, strengthening its role as a key supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense.

In December 2025, the reintegration of Spirit AeroSystems into Boeing streamlined the aerospace supply chain, reducing operational friction for composite fuselage suppliers while putting margin pressure on lower-tier vendors.

