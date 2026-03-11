Casino Group Communication

Paris, 11 March 2026

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (GPA) announced in a press release dated 10 March 2026 that it had entered into an agreement with its main creditors for the filing of an extrajudicial recovery plan.

Casino Group recalls that it has no longer exercised control over GPA since 14 March 2024, when its shareholding was reduced to a minority stake representing 22.5% of the share capital.

According to the terms of GPA's press release, the plan provides for the suspension of the Company’s obligations with respect to the affected creditors, and creates a safe and stable environment for the continuation of negotiations for a period of 90 days. During this period, GPA believes it will be able to obtain the support of the majority of the claims subject to the process and aims to reach a structured solution that addresses both short-term liquidity and long-term financial sustainability.

GPA indicated today that the Court of São Paulo has granted the processing of the Company’s extrajudicial recovery plan.

Casino Group will continue to closely monitor developments related to the situation.

