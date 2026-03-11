Fleetio Launches AI Service Advisor to Simplify and Accelerate Fleet Maintenance Approvals

BIRMINGHAM, AL, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, announced today at Work Truck Week the open beta launch of Service Advisor, an AI capability that helps fleet managers approve high-volume repairs faster and more consistently. Early results show assets spending 16% fewer hours in the shop when Service Advisor guides repair decisions, reducing friction and reinforcing confidence.

Fleet operations continue to face mounting pressure as rising costs challenge maintenance decisions. 2026 benchmark report data ranks cost escalation as the top concern among fleet leaders, highlighting the financial strain on service approvals. As escalating costs impact maintenance budgets, Service Advisor provides a clearer path forward by reducing unnecessary spend and returning assets to service faster.

Expanding Automation Across the Maintenance Ecosystem

Service Advisor is part of a broader company initiative to remove friction across the full maintenance workflow. The recent launch of Smart Uploads uses AI-powered automation to convert service invoices and receipts into structured maintenance data in seconds, saving drivers time by eliminating manual data entry before leaving the lot.

“Before Smart Uploads, entering invoices could take me 20 minutes each, especially multi-page invoices with detailed line items," said Kristen Arnecke, Fleet Administrator at Race Communications. "Now I just drag and drop the invoice, and it automatically itemizes everything, adds notes, and even finds the vendor. I’m saving six to eight hours a week, easily."



Surfacing Clarity with Context

Drawing on more than a decade of fleet service records, Service Advisor evaluates repair orders, assigns issue priorities, and delivers grounded guidance within Fleetio’s Maintenance Shop Network, helping fleets spot exceptions early and maintain momentum on routine service tasks.



These core Service Advisor capabilities are built to solve real challenges fleets face every day:

Repair order assessments: When approval volume is high, decisions can vary depending on who’s reviewing and how much context they have in the moment. Service Advisor reinforces routine approvals and flags exceptions, helping fleets apply consistent standards, whether a seasoned expert reviews the work or someone steps in.

When approval volume is high, decisions can vary depending on who’s reviewing and how much context they have in the moment. Service Advisor reinforces routine approvals and flags exceptions, helping fleets apply consistent standards, whether a seasoned expert reviews the work or someone steps in. Smart issue prioritization: As issues pile up across assets and locations, Service Advisor elevates urgent priorities, helping teams avoid backlogs and prevent downtime before it disrupts operations.

As issues pile up across assets and locations, Service Advisor elevates urgent priorities, helping teams avoid backlogs and prevent downtime before it disrupts operations. Service history clarity: Once technicians complete repairs, Service Advisor summarizes the full service and approval history into a clear narrative. Managers can understand the situation in seconds and quickly verify policy alignment.

Together, these capabilities reduce cognitive strain, sharpen operational focus, and allow fleets to move forward with speed and discipline.

Human Judgment, Supported by an Intelligent Framework



"We built Service Advisor to strengthen human judgment as fleet operations scale across assets, shops, and locations," said Jorge Valdivia, CTO at Fleetio. "Because Fleetio sits at the center of the maintenance workflow, from issue to repair to outcome, we’re able to bring the right context forward, apply standards consistently, and automate much of the coordination work that traditionally slows fleets down. Service Advisor is a major step toward our broader vision for Fleetio to become the operational brain of the fleet, embedding intelligence throughout the system to help teams move faster, make better decisions, and operate with far greater consistency."

Current customers can now access Service Advisor through an open beta by activating the new feature within their Fleetio settings.

Visit www.fleetio.com/ai for more details.







About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources to gain control of daily operations while planning for the future. Designed with data-driven recommendations and expert insights, Fleetio is setting the industry standard with its extensive fleet maintenance and management ecosystem. Leveraging this comprehensive ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million vehicles, including more than 8,000 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders per year through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business.

Contact Name:

Clark Maxwell



Company Name:

Fleetio



Email:

cmaxwell@fleetio.com

Attachment