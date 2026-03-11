Deadline Alert: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 1, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (NYSE: APO) securities between May 10, 2021 and February 21, 2026 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR APOLLO INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 1, 2026, The Financial Times published an article titled “Apollo chief Marc Rowan consulted Epstein on firm’s tax affairs.” The article stated that files released by the U.S. Department of Justice showed that “Epstein requested and received internal Apollo financial documents and emailed, met and called some of the firm’s most senior decision makers on sensitive matters.”

On this news, Apollo’s stock price fell $7.89, or 5.7%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $126.85 per share on February 3, 2026.

Then, on February 17, 2026, The Financial Times published an article titled, “SEC urged to investigate Apollo over Epstein ties.” The article reported that the American Federation of Teachers and the American Association of University Professors “told the SEC’s enforcement director Margaret Ryan in a letter on Tuesday that they believed Apollo’s communications to investors ‘give an inaccurate and incomplete picture of the firm and its partners’ connections to Epstein.’”

On this news, Apollo’s stock price fell $6.81, or 5.4%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $118.34 per share on February 19, 2026.

Finally, on February 21, 2026, CNN published an article titled, “How Wall Street’s Apollo got tangled up again in the Epstein files.” The article contained new information and included reporting on Apollo Global’s response to the letter sent by the teacher’s union. The article further quoted Eleanor Bloxham, founder and CEO of The Value Alliance Company, which advises boards and executives, who said the unions have a “strong case” for pushing for an SEC investigation.

On this news, Apollo’s stock price fell $5.99, or 5%, to close at $113.73 per share on February 23, 2026.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Apollo CEO Marc Rowan and former CEO Leon Black, among other leadership figures at Apollo Global, frequently communicated with Jeffrey Epstein in the 2010s regarding Apollo’s business; (2) as a result, Apollo’s assertion that the Company had never done business with Jeffrey Epstein was untrue; (3) because of the entanglement between Apollo’s leaders and Jeffrey Epstein, the harm to Apollo’s reputation was more than a mere possibility; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Apollo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 1, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

