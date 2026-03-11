APEGA Announces Results of 2026 Council Election

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is pleased to announce the results of the 2026 council election.

For executive council, Ken Hawrelko, P.Eng., has been voted in as president-elect for the 2026-2027 council, serving as president in 2027, and Natasha Avila, P.Eng., has been elected to serve as vice-president.

Five councillors were successful in their bid for APEGA Council: Geoffrey Kneller, P.Eng., Eric Potter, P.Eng., Jeffrey Priest, P.Eng., and Jason Vanderzwaag, P.Eng. All four will serve a full three-year term. Hajib Ali Choudhary, P.Eng., will join them as a first-time councillor and will serve a one-year term, filling a vacancy.

“Thank you to all registrants who participated in this year’s election and congratulations to the newly elected members of council,” said Terri Steeves, P.Eng., president of APEGA. “Serving on council is a meaningful commitment, and I appreciate everyone who stepped forward to contribute their time and expertise.”

At APEGA’s annual general meeting on April 24, 2026, the elected registrants will be officially installed in their roles. They will join Dean Mullin, P.Eng., and Terri Steeves, P.Eng., who will become president and past-president, respectively, and 10 councillors serving ongoing terms to form APEGA’s 2026–2027 council.

“I look forward to working with President-Elect Ken Hawrelko and the entire council, which plays a critical role in setting APEGA’s strategic direction and providing strong, accountable self-regulation for Alberta’s engineers and geoscientists,” said Paul Wynnyk, P.Eng., registrar and CEO of APEGA.

Biographies and more information about all of the successful candidates can be found in the backgrounder.

ABOUT APEGA

APEGA is the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta, safeguarding the public by enforcing professional and ethical standards. Our licensed professionals and permit-holding companies sustain a century-long legacy of innovation and economic growth in our province, inspiring the next generation of engineers and geoscientists.

