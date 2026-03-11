Human Appeal's #ForMama26 Campaign to Save only Maternity Hospital in Northwest Syria

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global humanitarian nonprofit Human Appeal has launched a campaign to save the only maternity hospital of its kind in northwest Syria. The Al Imaan hospital provides life-saving support to mothers and newborns, the last functioning maternity hospital in northwest Syria. The funds were raised through its participation in the #ForMama26 Challenge, a Zakat-eligible campaign that launched in partnership with the Every Pregnancy coalition to address the magnified risks women in crisis zones face where preventable pregnancy complications remain a leading cause of death.





Al Imaan Hospital is a beacon of hope in a region home to over five million people, many of whom are internally displaced after more than a decade of conflict. With only half of the area's hospitals still functional, Al Imaan is the sole source of free, specialized medical care for 6,000 expectant mothers and their babies each month. Without this critical lifeline, women face the terrifying prospect of giving birth without medical support in a region where healthcare infrastructure has been decimated.

The #ForMama26 campaign united over 55 faith-inspired organizations to address this crisis. The partnership provided a unique opportunity to amplify the impact of every donation. A funding pool of over $9 million, supported by the Gates Foundation, DAMAC, and Kayali Cares helped to boost funds raised through donations. Additionally, a separate agreement with Evergive (UK) matched every dollar raised online by Human Appeal up to $1 million, expanding the effectiveness of each life-saving contribution.

"Our vision is a world where every mother receives the care she deserves and every child can begin life safely," said Zaheer Khan, Global Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal. "That vision is being tested today in Syria, where Al Imaan Hospital stands as the last beacon of hope in its region. We are not just raising funds; we are holding the line between fear and hope. Through the #ForMama26 campaign, we are turning compassion into a powerful lifeline, ensuring the cry of a newborn baby is a sound of joy, not tragedy."

Funds raised will directly support healthy pregnancies, safe births, and essential care that provides dignity and hope for mothers and infants. The campaign builds on the incredible success of the 2025 challenge, which raised over $21 million for maternal and newborn health programs worldwide.

Human Appeal is calling on the global community to come together to protect this vital service and give Syria's next generation the safe start to life they deserve.

To support the campaign, please visit: https://humanappealusa.org/formama26-ramadan-campaign

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity's fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives.

For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org

For media related requests please contact: Press@humanappealUSA.org

Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

Tax ID # 87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.

Human Appeal Inc. 26050 Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA

Tel: 877 225 2251

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/759118d4-9c3d-4502-9649-090f8e221c89