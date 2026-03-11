LIXIL Releases Study on the Economic Consequences of America’s Skilled Labor Shortage this World Plumbing Day

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of World Plumbing Day, LIXIL Corporation (“LIXIL”, TSE Code: 5938), a global pioneer of water and housing products, announces the release of a commissioned study, “ Blocked Pipes: The Economic Consequences of Skilled Worker Shortages ,” which examines the widespread and often overlooked economic impacts of the nation’s growing shortage of skilled trade professionals—particularly plumbers—including the finding that modest increases in plumbing labor supply could save the U.S. an estimated $1.27 billion annually in plumbing-related costs.¹

As part of its continued commitment to advancing and supporting the plumbing profession, LIXIL will also soon launch a dedicated microsite featuring resources and tools focused on closing the skilled labor gap. The site will highlight insights from the study and showcase how LIXIL and its brands are working to help strengthen the future of the trades.

Conducted by economic research firm John Dunham & Associates in collaboration with economist Michael Flaherty, the study—published in the Journal of Applied Business and Economics Vol. 26(3) 2024—finds that the thinning supply of skilled labor is already constraining economic growth across nearly every sector of the U.S. economy. The causes of the shortage—projected to be approximately 550,000 unfilled plumbing positions by 2027—are complex and compounding. Demographic disparities persist: although women make up 47% of the overall U.S. workforce, they represent just 2.1% of plumbers², mirroring patterns across most skilled trades. In addition, the decline of vocational training in high schools, combined with a long-standing “college-or-bust” mindset, has discouraged younger generations from pursuing careers in the trades. Meanwhile, large numbers of experienced baby boomer tradespeople are retiring, further thinning the workforce.

“Skilled trades are not just for young people entering the workforce—they can also be an exciting and viable second career,” remarks Troy Benavidez, Leader of Strategic Partnerships, Government Relations and Policy at LIXIL. “The study’s findings underscore the significant economic opportunity and long-term stability the plumbing trades offer, serving as pathways to innovation, business ownership, and economic mobility.”

While the skilled labor gap is often associated with construction delays and rising project costs, the study reveals that its true impact extends far beyond the jobsite. Plumbing services are essential to 519 of the 544³ U.S. industry sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive industries. As skilled labor supply tightens, service costs rise and the risks of inefficiencies, quality issues, and missed deadlines increase—jeopardizing major projects, slowing innovation, and constraining economic output.

The study also finds that approximately 90% of plumbing-related spending is now directed toward new construction⁴, drawing limited labor resources away from routine maintenance. This imbalance heightens the risk of system failures nationwide, threatening not only economic activity but also the resilience of critical infrastructure.

At the same time, the research highlights the significant economic upside of strengthening the skilled labor pipeline. According to the study’s findings, adding just 16,400 plumbers could generate 37,624 jobs across sectors and contribute nearly $3 billion to the U.S. economy⁵. Even modest increases in plumbing labor supply could save the nation an estimated $1.27 billion annually in plumbing-related costs, with only minor wage decreases per plumber.

Addressing the shortage will require coordinated action among businesses, educators, and policymakers to reshape perceptions, reinvest in vocational education, and rebuild a strong, inclusive pipeline of skilled professionals.

“At LIXIL, we’re taking action through American Standard’s TradeUp program and GROHE’s GIVE program, working with educators, customers, and local communities to provide students with the training, tools, and inspiration needed to succeed in the trades,” says Benavidez. “We also partner with global organizations like WorldSkills and national groups such as Tools & Tiaras, while collaborating with state and local governments to support and advocate for policies that elevate the value of skilled trade careers. By valuing and investing in the trades today, the U.S. can secure the plumbing workforce it needs to build, maintain, and innovate for the future.”

¹ John Dunham and Michael Flaherty, “Blocked Pipes: The Economic Consequence of Skilled Worker Shortages,” Journal of Applied Business and Economics 26, no. 3 (2024): 129

² Dunham and Flaherty, “Blocked Pipes,” 120

³ Ibid.,123

⁴ Ibid.,123

⁵ Ibid.,132

