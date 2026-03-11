70+ Artists in 30+ Venues Host 33rd Annual West of Main Art Walk

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For one weekend only, Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 2026, artists across Vancouver's West Side will once again open their studio doors and gather at satellite venues to welcome the public into their creative spaces. From internationally acclaimed artists to emerging local talent, the West of Main Art Walk offers a rare opportunity to explore the vibrant visual arts community through this free, all-ages, self-guided tour and sale. Spanning neighborhoods from Point Grey, to Kitsilano, Dunbar and Shaughnessy, visitors are invited to meet artists in their home studios or community centre collectives, discover the stories behind the art, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind, intimate art experience.

This year’s event features 50 returning artists, and over 20 new artists representing an exciting array of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, fabric art, jewelry and kinetic art.

Where: Across Vancouver's West Side – from 1st Avenue to 35th Avenue, and Tolmie Street to Main Street

When: May 30-May 31. Open daily 11-5pm

What: Self-guided tour for all-ages. Open studios, art sale, live demos, and more

Cost: Free

Plan your art walk:

View the artist lineup, preview artwork, and access both the printable and interactive Google map at www.artistsinourmidst.com .

“This Art Walk offers a rare opportunity to experience art at its source,” says Julianne Chladny, President of the Artists in Our Midst Society. “Meeting artists in their own environments allows visitors to understand not only the finished work, but the ideas, materials, and stories behind it. That connection is at the heart of what we do.”

Art for a Cause: The Art For All Fundraiser

As part of the Society’s ongoing community outreach, many artists have contributed 6-by-6-inch original works—each priced at $50—to raise funds for the Downtown Community Health Centre Arts Collective, art supplies for self-taught artists at Outsiders and Others Gallery, and an art scholarship for Lord Byng Secondary School. These pieces will be available for purchase at Kitsilano Neighborhood House (2305 W. 7th Ave) during the event weekend.

Throughout the month of May, local businesses in Kitsilano, Kerrisdale, Dunbar, and South Granville will also be showcasing local artists’ works in their storefronts to build excitement and support for the event.

About West of Main Art Walk

Launched in 1993 by artists Pnina Granirer and Anne Adams, the West of Main Art Walk was Vancouver’s first open studio art tour. Organized by the Artists in Our Midst Society, the event is committed to promoting public engagement with the visual arts outside of traditional gallery settings and fostering art education through community partnerships.

For event details, artist previews, and maps, visit www.artistsinourmidst.com

Follow West of Main Art Walk on Instagram and Facebook .