Kapriz Hardwood Floors Launches Limited-Time Clearance Event on Premium Hardwood Flooring

Santa Clara, CA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kapriz Hardwood Floors, a Bay Area-based hardwood flooring retailer, has announced the launch of a limited-time clearance event featuring reduced pricing on select premium hardwood flooring products. The sale is now live and available through the company's showroom and website.

Kapriz Hardwood Floors offers premium hardwood flooring from nationally recognized manufacturers.

The clearance event covers a range of hardwood flooring options from nationally recognized manufacturers. Kapriz Hardwood Floors carries brands known for superior craftsmanship, and the current promotion includes price reductions on product lines that typically maintain strict pricing policies. Inventory is limited to current stock, and the company expects high demand given the scope of the markdowns.

Kapriz Hardwood Floors has secured these promotional pricing arrangements through long-standing relationships with manufacturers who value quality installations. The authorized price adjustments apply to select product lines and are available only during the clearance window. Once regular pricing resumes, the current rates will no longer be available.

"We've been working with these manufacturers for years, and they trust us to represent their products well," said Sergey Stotsky, Owner of Kapriz Hardwood Floors. "This clearance event is a chance for homeowners to access materials they might not normally consider because of the price point. We wanted to make that possible while we move through our current inventory."

The flooring options available during the event are suitable for a variety of residential projects, from whole-home renovations to individual room upgrades. Kapriz Hardwood Floors notes that hardwood flooring can also lend itself to creative design applications, including custom accent walls, herringbone patterns, feature walls, and decorative inlays using smaller cuts and remnants.

Homeowners interested in the promotion can browse available inventory on the "Sale" section of the Kapriz Hardwood Floors website at https://kaprizhardwoodfloors.com/. The company recommends checking the page regularly, as stock levels and available products are updated continuously as orders are processed. Quantities are limited to existing inventory, and the clearance event will end once current stock is sold.

About Kapriz Hardwood Floors

Kapriz Hardwood Floors is a Bay Area-based hardwood flooring retailer offering a curated selection of premium brands for residential and commercial projects. The company provides flooring materials and guidance for installations ranging from standard renovations to custom design work. More information is available at https://kaprizhardwoodfloors.com/.

Kapriz Hardwood Floors serves residential and commercial clients with quality flooring materials.

Press Inquiries

Sergey Stotsky

sergey [at] kaprizhardwoodfloors.com

(408) 753-3220

https://kaprizhardwoodfloors.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=FmRkccEhHeE