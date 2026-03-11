Mophie Introduces Premium Soft Goods Collection for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and AirTag

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mophie®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent solutions for mobile devices, today announced a new collection of premium soft goods designed to complement Apple devices. The new lineup includes iPhone cases, iPad folio covers, AirTag accessories, and stylish cases for MacBook, all designed with Mophie’s signature blend of modern aesthetics, premium materials, and everyday functionality.

The collection is available now at Apple retail stores, Apple.com, and Mophie.com except for the Fabric Knit Case, which is available exclusively at Mophie.com.

“Today mobile users want accessories that are as thoughtfully designed as the devices they carry,” said Jared Dahl, head of marketing for Mophie. “This collection reflects our focus on design-forward, clean and minimal cases and covers for your Apple devices. Each is manufactured from premium materials that deliver the look and feel people expect from Mophie.”

Modern Design for iPhone

Mophie’s new Check Case and Optical Check Case (MSRP $59.95) both deliver sleek designs with a distinctive checkered pattern and soft-touch finish. Designed for the new iPhone 17 models, these cases feature a microsuede interior that cushions the device and raised camera rings that help prevent scratches. The cases are MagSafe-compatible and include an integrated sapphire glass camera control button for responsive, precise photo capture.

The Fabric Knit Case (MSRP $59.95), available exclusively at Mophie.com, offers a premium fabric exterior made from durable AeroKnit™ material that resists daily wear. The slim-fitting case features metallic accents, a soft microsuede interior, and MagSafe compatibility, blending contemporary style with everyday functionality.

Stylish Design for iPad

The Knit Folio Tablet Case for iPad Air (MSRP $74.95) and iPad Pro (MSRP $74.95) feature a lightweight design with a refined fabric exterior. Each folio features Mophie’s signature knit cover that folds into a stand for convenient viewing, streaming, or typing. A transparent backplate protects the device while showcasing its design, and a magnetic closure secures and accommodates an Apple Pencil while allowing it to charge.

AirTag Accessories with Elevated Design

Mophie also introduced two accessories designed to protect and personalize Apple AirTag.

The Knit Loop Case (MSRP $14.95) gives your AirTag a stylish upgrade and features a twist-and-lock installation, an integrated lanyard loop, and interchangeable colored ID bands to help users identify multiple AirTag devices at a glance. The Knit Loop is also available in a 4-pack. The Knit Puck Case (MSRP $18.95) offers a rugged screw-lock design for added security and interchangeable colored ID bands while maintaining a streamlined aesthetic with its knit fabric exterior. The Knit Puck Case is also available in a 4-pack.

Lightweight MacBook Hardshell

Completing the lineup is the Slim Hardshell Case for MacBook (MSRP $54.95), a lightweight two-piece protective case that snaps securely onto compatible MacBook Air (13-in. and 15-in. M2/M3/M4/M5) and MacBook Pro (14-in. and 16-in. M1/M2/M3/M4/M5) models. Its transparent, minimalist design preserves the look of the device while shielding it from daily wear. It features a no-slip grip, rubberized feet that provide stability on common surfaces, and full port accessibility.

Availability

The Mophie soft goods collection is available now at Apple retail stores, Apple.com, and Mophie.com. The Knit Phone Case is available exclusively at Mophie.com. Each product includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty to offer peace of mind with each purchase.1

1Mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See mophie.com/pages/warranty-policy for more details.

Apple, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirTag, Apple Pencil, and MagSafe are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Mophie

Mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, Mophie is the proud developer of the original Juice Pack®. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, Mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. Mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit Mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contacts

Mophie

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

Ampliphi Communications

Joshua Heath

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com

