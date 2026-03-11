Northwest Registered Agent Celebrates a Google Review Milestone

SPOKANE, Wash., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Registered Agent is proud to announce that the company has surpassed 1,800 Google reviews while maintaining an average rating of 4.7 stars. In total, about 91% of reviewers awarded Northwest with 5 stars. This achievement showcases the incredibly positive impact working with one of Northwest’s highly-trained Corporate Guides® has on customer satisfaction.

“Northwest delivers on our commitment to provide legendary customer service,” says Arty Warren, Northwest’s Director of Customer Service. “Empowering our clients through outstanding support is a huge part of how we help companies take control of their Business Identity .”

“Truly One of the Best Customer Service Experiences I’ve Ever Had”

Reviewers praise Northwest’s Corporate Guides ® for their expertise, patience, and accessibility.

“I had the pleasure of working with Cady this evening,” wrote Shannon D . “She was warm, friendly, and incredibly helpful in assisting me with setting up my LLC. I truly appreciated the personal touch she offered throughout the process. It’s reassuring to know that I can reach out to her directly by phone or email if I have any further questions.”

Max R went so far as to declare, “Jessica Howard is the BEST. I choose to use Northwest Registered Agent services BECAUSE of her.”

Freedom From Big Tech: Absolutely No Outsourcing

The secret to Northwest’s superior customer service? Northwest is financially self-sufficient, which allows the company to focus on creating smart, useful business identity solutions for its customers rather than appeasing shareholders or investors.

While other companies are cutting corners by using third-party software or replacing real people with bots, all of Northwest’s services are created and supported in-house, with independence from big tech in mind:

Customer service is never outsourced. Northwest has locations in all 50 states, hires local experts, and trains its own employees.

Software and services are rendered using the company’s proprietary technology and the company’s own data centers. Northwest never has to rely on third-party providers that harvest and sell customer data or bombard users with ads.





About Northwest Registered Agent

Northwest Registered Agent is a privately owned, debt-free Business Identity Service that provides registered agent service, compliance, business formation, and free identity services in all 50 states. With an all in-house product suite, Northwest is dedicated to protecting privacy and giving owners the tools they need to succeed—without sacrificing service, integrity, or price. Visit the website at https://www.northwestregisteredagent.com/