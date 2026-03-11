24 Hour Hockey Marathon Coming to Michigan State University April 18–19

East Lansing, MI, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hockey players from across Michigan and beyond are invited to play for a cause as the LivSports 24 Hour Hockey Marathon Series comes to Michigan State University April 18–19, 2026.

The unique endurance event will bring together adult players of all abilities, ages 18 and older, to take part in 24 consecutive hours of hockey while raising funds for LivFree, a nonprofit dedicated to creating hope and joy for children and families facing pediatric cancer.

"This isn’t just another charity hockey tournament. Players come for the challenge, the camaraderie, and the cause," explained Jim McCaffrey, Chief Inspiration Officer. “Spending 24 hours together at a world-class rink creates an incredible experience for the players, but what makes it truly special is the purpose behind it. Every shift helps bring hope and joy to children and families facing pediatric cancer."

Players are split into three different ability groups, with each player receiving about 7 hours of ice time. Goalies, players and refs spend the 24 hours together at the top tier facilities of Michigan State’s Munn Arena. LivFree provides jerseys, swag and food for all players.

Opening Showcase Game Kicks Off the Marathon

The event will begin with a special Opening Showcase on April 18 at 1:00 PM, launching the marathon with high-energy hockey and a family-friendly atmosphere.

The showcase game will be open to the public, offering fans a chance to experience the excitement of the marathon’s opening moments while supporting the cause. The event will also feature popular hockey personalities, kid friendly activities, and opportunities to learn more about the impact of LivFree. Tickets for the Opening Showcase will go on sale March 18.

A Growing National Movement in Hockey

The Michigan State marathon is part of the LivSports 24 Hour Hockey Marathon Series, a national initiative bringing hockey communities together across the country to support children battling cancer.

The series will host events at seven locations between March and August 2026, uniting players, volunteers, and fans through the shared belief that the hockey community can create powerful change when it rallies around a cause.

The inaugural marathon in 2025 demonstrated the strength of that community, raising more than $170,000 for pediatric cancer families. Early momentum in the 2026 series is already strong, with participating players having raised over $100,000 ahead of the upcoming events.

Players Encouraged to Register

Adult hockey players interested in participating in the Michigan State event, or another LivSports Marathon, are encouraged to register now or reach out to LivFree’s team for more information.

The event welcomes players of all skill levels and hockey backgrounds, from recreational players to experienced competitors, united by their love of the game and desire to give back.

Players can learn more and register at: https://www.livfreetoday.org/24hourhockey

About LivFree – LivFree is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing moments of hope and joy for children and families facing pediatric cancer. Through special experiences, events, and support programs, LivFree helps families reclaim joyful moments during one of the most challenging times of their lives. LivFree was founded in 2016 and serves families nationwide.

The organization’s LivSports initiative brings athletes and sports communities together to create impact through events that raise awareness, funding, and encouragement for pediatric cancer families. For more information, visit: www.LivFreeToday.org

