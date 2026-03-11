AI/R achieves Gold level in Databricks Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, a technology company specializing in Agentic AI, announces that it has achieved the Gold partner status with Databricks. The recognition places the company among a select group of partners based on its strategic integration, platform alignment, and proven track record of global customer success.

The Gold level is one of the highest tiers within the Databricks Partner Program and is based on three pillars: growth, customer success, and innovation. AI/R has demonstrated excellence across all three areas, driving new use cases, expanding joint customers, and delivering solutions that accelerate initiatives in data engineering, collaborative data science, machine learning, and analytics.

“This milestone reflects AI/R’s vision to lead digital transformation through innovation in data and artificial intelligence and strengthens our ability to deliver world-class solutions that help our clients unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate growth,” said Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R.

“Our expertise in Lakehouse, AI, and analytics positions us as leaders in data modernization, transforming legacy silos into solutions that accelerate real-time decision-making. With AI innovations such as autonomous agents and generative AI integrated into the Databricks Lakehouse, we help drive clients’ digital transformation by monetizing data through predictive insights, personalization at scale, and process automation, generating measurable ROI, including cost reductions,” Rockenbach added.

Through technical certifications, high customer satisfaction, and innovative projects, AI/R has established itself as a strategic partner for organizations seeking to fully leverage the Databricks platform, reinforcing its commitment to empowering companies worldwide with cutting-edge data and artificial intelligence technologies.

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Software Engineering and Agentic AI Business Transformation. Its Agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers—specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira, milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai