HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Provides 2026 Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. In addition, HighPeak provided its 2026 guidance and capital budget, as approved by its Board of Directors.
A statement from our President and CEO, Michael Hollis,
“In light of the current geopolitical uncertainty and commodity price volatility, we are taking a disciplined and measured approach to 2026. Our priority is clear: protect profitability and maximize free cash flow, not chase production volumes.
Our top financial objective is strengthening the balance sheet. Any incremental free cash flow generated in a stronger commodity price environment will be directed toward accelerating debt reduction. To strengthen our financial resilience and position the Company for long-term success, we are taking decisive, proactive measures across the organization. These include reducing our annual capital budget to align expenditures with cash flow generation, expanding our hedging program to capture attractive pricing and mitigate commodity price volatility, and suspending our dividend to increase annual liquidity by an estimated $20-$25 million.
Our conservative 2026 development plan is based on one drilling rig and one completion crew, which we expect will allow us to drill approximately 30 wells and bring 36–38 wells online. This plan is intentionally structured to:
- Operate within cash flow, inclusive of our financial obligations, with crude prices averaging down to the mid-to-upper $50s per barrel;
- Maximize free cash flow generation and accelerate debt paydown in a higher price environment; and
- Maintain strict cost optimization across our operations.
HighPeak’s 2026 program balances capital investment in new development with optimization of our existing base production. This plan is already delivering results as quarter-to-date production is exceeding 46 MBoe/day, including the effects of winter storm Fern. Our reduced capital expenditure budget, down nearly 50% year-over-year, is partially offset by a modest increase in lease operating expenses per Boe as we endeavor to maximize our return on investment.
Inventory depth and remaining Tier 1 locations are important themes across the U.S. unconventional sector, and we do not take our position for granted. While we maintain a deep, delineated inventory of high-quality drilling locations, we are cautious not to accelerate development into an extremely volatile market. Although recent events in the world have caused a surge in near-term oil prices, we are committed to developing our assets at the appropriate cadence — one that reflects sustained market conditions, capital discipline and long-term value creation.
At our current development pace, we have multiple decades of high-return inventory supported by a life-of-field infrastructure system designed to efficiently extract our resources to maximize returns for our shareholders. We are building a business that is durable through the cycle, beginning with strengthening our financial foundation.”
2026 Outlook
The Company plans to average one (1) drilling rig and approximately one (1) frac crew during 2026 under its current plan of development.
|Development Plan and Capex
|• Operated Wells Drilled
|28 - 30
|• Operated Wells TIL’d
|36 - 38
|• Average lateral length
|~12,500’
|• Average cost/foot
|~$550’
|• Operated D,C,E&F Capex
|$230 - $240 ($MM)
|• 2026 Total Capital Expenditures(1)
|$255 - $285 ($MM)
|Production (Boe/d)
|• Average daily production rate
|41,000 – 44,000
|• Oil %
|67% - 68%
|Unit Measures ($/Boe)
|• Lease Operating Expenses, including workovers
|$8.50 - $8.90
|• Gathering, Processing & Transportation Expenses
|$4.25 - $4.50
|• General & Administrative
|$1.50 - $1.75
|(1) Total capital expenditures includes operated and non-operated D,C,E&F, infrastructure, midstream, ESG & capital workovers.
Year-End 2025 Proved Reserves
- As of December 31, 2025, HighPeak Energy’s estimated proved reserves, prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., were 174 MMBoe consisting of approximately 66% crude oil, 17% NGL and 17% natural gas.
- Proved developed reserves were 96 MMBoe and comprised 55% of the Company’s total proved reserves.
- The Company’s PV-10 (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was approximately $2.1 billion at year end 2025 based on pricing guidelines established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 2024 SEC pricing was $65.34 per Bbl of crude oil and $3.387 per MMBtu of natural gas, before adjustments for price differentials.
- As of December 31, 2025, the average adjusted prices realized over the remaining lives of the Company’s assets were $65.32 per Bbl of crude oil net of price differentials and $3.20 per Bbl of NGL and $0.795 per Mcf of natural gas, net of gathering, processing and transportation expenses.
|Crude Oil
(MBbl)
|NGL
(MBbl)
|Natural Gas
(MMcf)
|Total
(MBoe)
|PV-10
($M)
|Proved developed producing
|49,538
|19,840
|114,217
|88,414
|$
|1,354
|Proved developed nonproducing
|5,554
|1,101
|6,349
|7,713
|139
|Total proved developed reserves
|55,092
|20,941
|120,566
|96,127
|1,493
|Proved undeveloped
|59,106
|9,503
|54,928
|77,764
|564
|Total proved reserves
|114,198
|30,444
|175,494
|173,891
|$
|2,057
Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2025 Operational Update
HighPeak’s sales volumes averaged 48.3 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent (“MBoe/d”) during full-year 2025 consisting of approximately 68% crude oil and 85% liquids. HighPeak’s sales volumes during the fourth quarter of 2025 averaged 43.7 MBoe/d consisting of approximately 64% crude oil and 83% liquids.
The Company averaged 1-2 drilling rigs and one frac crew throughout full-year 2025, drilled 50 gross (49.8 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 49 gross (48.7 net) producing wells. The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew during the fourth quarter, drilled 15 gross (15.0 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 13 gross (13.0 net) producing wells. On December 31, 2025, the Company had 23 gross (23.0 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.
The Company released a drilling rig in late January bringing us to one drilling rig and one frac crew that we plan to run for the majority of 2026.
Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
HighPeak reported net income of $19.0 million for full-year 2025, or $0.14 per diluted share, and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) of $607.1 million, or $4.40 per diluted share. HighPeak reported a net loss of $25.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or ($0.21) per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $113.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share.
Full-year 2025 average realized prices were $65.43 per Bbl of crude oil, $19.69 per Bbl of NGL and $1.25 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $48.98 per Boe, or 75% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. Including the effects of derivatives, full-year 2025 average realized prices were $65.82 per Bbl of crude oil, $19.69 per Bbl of NGL and $1.82 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $49.77 per Boe. HighPeak’s cash costs for full-year 2025 were $15.33 per Boe, including lease operating costs of $6.78 per Boe, expense workovers of $1.13 per Boe, gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $3.88 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.11 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.43 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $33.65 per Boe. Fourth quarter average realized prices were $58.95 per Bbl of crude oil, $17.26 per Bbl of NGL and $0.17 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $41.27 per Boe, or 70% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. Including the effects of derivatives, fourth quarter average realized prices were $60.36 per Bbl of crude oil, $17.26 per Bbl of NGL and $0.76 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $42.79 per Boe. HighPeak’s cash costs for the fourth quarter were $14.45 per Boe, including lease operating costs of $7.46 per Boe, expense workovers of $1.72 per Boe, gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $4.38 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of a negative $0.08 per Boe due to a $10 million natural gas severance tax refund recognized and G&A expenses of $0.98 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $26.81 per Boe.
HighPeak’s total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the full-year 2025 were $511.8 million. HighPeak’s total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $119.9 million with the addition of a second rig in October which was released in mid-January 2026.
Hedging
Crude oil. As of December 31, 2025 and factoring in derivative instruments entered into subsequent to yearend, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices per barrel (“Bbl”):
|Settlement
Month
|Settlement
Year
|Type of
Contract
|Bbls
Per
Day
|Index
|Swap
Price per
Bbl
|Costless
Collar
Floor
Price per
Bbl
|Costless
Collar
Ceiling
Price per
Bbl
|Crude Oil:
|Jan – Mar
|2026
|Costless Collar
|14,350
|WTI Cushing
|$
|—
|$
|60.58
|$
|69.62
|Jan – Mar
|2026
|Swap
|5,139
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|62.54
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Jan – Mar
|2026
|Basis Swap
|689
|WTI Cushing
|$
|0.92
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Apr – Jun
|2026
|Costless Collar
|12,350
|WTI Cushing
|$
|—
|$
|59.87
|$
|66.82
|Apr – Jun
|2026
|Swap
|10,000
|WTI Cushing
|$
|64.91
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Apr – Jun
|2026
|Roll Swap
|10,000
|NYMEX WTI Roll
|$
|4.04
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Apr – Jun
|2026
|Basis Swap
|5,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.01
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Jul – Sep
|2026
|Costless Collar
|12,000
|WTI Cushing
|$
|—
|$
|59.83
|$
|66.84
|Jul – Sep
|2026
|Swap
|5,000
|WTI Cushing
|$
|63.45
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Jul – Sep
|2026
|Roll Swap
|10,000
|NYMEX WTI Roll
|$
|4.04
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Jul – Sep
|2026
|Basis Swap
|5,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.01
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Costless Collar
|9,800
|WTI Cushing
|$
|—
|$
|59.80
|$
|65.31
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Swap
|5,000
|WTI Cushing
|$
|63.45
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Roll Swap
|10,000
|NYMEX WTI Roll
|$
|4.04
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Basis Swap
|5,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.01
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Jan – Mar
|2027
|Costless Collar
|8,900
|WTI Cushing
|$
|—
|$
|59.78
|$
|65.24
|Jan – Mar
|2027
|Swap
|4,400
|WTI Cushing
|$
|62.14
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Jan – Mar
|2027
|Basis Swap
|10,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.00
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Apr – Jun
|2027
|Costless Collar
|4,000
|WTI Cushing
|$
|—
|$
|52.00
|$
|62.85
|Apr – Jun
|2027
|Swap
|6,470
|WTI Cushing
|$
|59.61
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Apr – Jun
|2027
|Basis Swap
|10,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.00
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Jul – Sep
|2027
|Swap
|8,950
|WTI Cushing
|$
|61.46
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Jul – Sep
|2027
|Basis Swap
|10,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.00
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Oct – Dec
|2027
|Basis Swap
|10,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.00
|$
|—
|$
|—
The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI Cushing”) pricing or the basis differential between that and Argus WTI Midland pricing which represents the premium to WTI Cushing.
Natural gas. As of December 31, 2025 and factoring in derivative instruments entered into subsequent to yearend, the Company had the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices payable per MMBtu.
|Settlement Month
|Settlement
Year
|Type of
Contract
|MMBtu
Per Day
|Index
|Price per
MMBtu
|Natural Gas:
|Jan – Mar
|2026
|Swap
|31,556
|HH
|$
|4.53
|Apr – Jun
|2026
|Swap
|30,000
|HH
|$
|4.30
|Jul – Sep
|2026
|Swap
|30,000
|HH
|$
|4.30
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Swap
|30,000
|HH
|$
|4.30
|Jan – Mar
|2027
|Swap
|19,667
|HH
|$
|4.30
The Company’s natural gas derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for Henry Hub (“HH”) pricing.
Dividends
During the fourth quarter of 2025, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. The Company’s Board of Directors suspended the dividend in the first quarter of 2026.
About HighPeak Energy, Inc.
HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|162,075
|$
|86,649
|Accounts receivable
|55,546
|85,242
|Derivative instruments
|29,574
|7,582
|Inventory
|7,648
|10,952
|Prepaid expenses
|5,054
|4,587
|Total current assets
|259,897
|195,012
|Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:
|Proved properties
|4,477,368
|3,959,545
|Unproved properties
|59,285
|70,868
|Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization
|(1,606,217
|)
|(1,184,684
|)
|Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net
|2,930,436
|2,845,729
|Other property and equipment, net
|3,012
|3,201
|Derivative instruments
|4,197
|—
|Other noncurrent assets
|16,172
|19,346
|Total assets
|$
|3,213,714
|$
|3,063,288
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|60,000
|$
|120,000
|Accounts payable – trade
|84,313
|74,011
|Accrued capital expenditures
|30,921
|35,170
|Revenues and royalties payable
|30,665
|26,838
|Other accrued liabilities
|20,927
|22,196
|Advances from joint interest owners
|2,205
|316
|Operating leases
|845
|719
|Derivative instruments
|380
|5,380
|Total current liabilities
|230,256
|284,630
|Noncurrent liabilities:
|Long-term debt, net
|1,132,807
|928,384
|Deferred income taxes
|239,636
|232,398
|Asset retirement obligations
|15,944
|14,750
|Derivative instruments
|360
|—
|Operating leases
|142
|670
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,162,007
|1,166,609
|Retained earnings
|432,549
|435,834
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,594,569
|1,602,456
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,213,714
|$
|3,063,288
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating revenues:
|Crude oil sales
|$
|152,057
|$
|232,881
|$
|785,977
|$
|1,060,476
|NGL and natural gas sales
|13,782
|16,068
|77,382
|56,699
|Total operating revenues
|165,839
|248,949
|863,359
|1,117,175
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Crude oil and natural gas production
|36,892
|33,762
|139,492
|132,244
|Gathering, processing and transportation
|17,591
|14,143
|68,401
|47,761
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|(335
|)
|13,267
|37,224
|59,677
|Exploration and abandonments
|13,034
|449
|16,685
|1,476
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|110,589
|105,631
|421,776
|500,752
|Accretion of discount
|290
|244
|1,075
|966
|General and administrative
|3,925
|6,001
|25,270
|20,392
|Stock-based compensation
|177
|1,375
|619
|12,701
|Total operating costs and expenses
|182,163
|174,872
|710,542
|775,969
|Other expense
|125
|390
|2,836
|3,795
|(Loss) income from operations
|(16,449
|)
|73,687
|149,981
|337,411
|Interest and other income
|1,511
|1,721
|3,847
|8,685
|Interest expense
|(36,586
|)
|(39,508
|)
|(147,136
|)
|(168,712
|)
|Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
|19,481
|(23,053
|)
|44,913
|(46,464
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(25,437
|)
|—
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(32,043
|)
|12,847
|26,168
|130,920
|Provision for income taxes
|(6,830
|)
|3,866
|7,205
|35,851
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(25,213
|)
|$
|8,981
|$
|18,963
|$
|95,069
|(Loss) earnings per share:
|Basic net (loss) income
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.69
|Diluted net (loss) income
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.67
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|125,265
|124,348
|125,265
|125,281
|Diluted
|125,265
|128,073
|125,330
|129,205
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|18,963
|$
|95,069
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:
|Provision for deferred income taxes
|7,239
|35,330
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|25,437
|—
|(Gain) loss on derivative instruments
|(44,913
|)
|44,464
|Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments
|14,084
|(14,246
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|5,881
|8,278
|Amortization of discounts on long-term debt
|5,714
|9,865
|Stock-based compensation expense
|619
|12,701
|Accretion expense
|1,075
|966
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|421,776
|500,752
|Exploration and abandonment expense
|15,413
|620
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|29,697
|9,347
|Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets
|5,635
|(19,474
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|4,977
|4,719
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|511,597
|690,391
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties
|(515,379
|)
|(604,828
|)
|Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions
|6,250
|(1,294
|)
|Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties
|(6,724
|)
|(14,844
|)
|Proceeds from sales of properties
|570
|339
|Other property additions
|(54
|)
|(216
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(515,337
|)
|(620,843
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement
|180,000
|—
|Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement
|(60,000
|)
|(120,000
|)
|Borrowings under Senior Credit Facility Agreement
|30,000
|—
|Repayments under Senior Credit Facility Agreement
|(30,000
|)
|—
|Dividends paid
|(20,910
|)
|(20,058
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(7,859
|)
|(58
|)
|Cash paid for tax withholding on vested equity awards
|(5,067
|)
|—
|Premium on extinguishment of debt
|(4,750
|)
|—
|Dividend equivalents paid
|(2,094
|)
|(2,133
|)
|Stock offering costs
|(155
|)
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|1
|1
|Repurchased shares under buyback program
|—
|(35,166
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|79,166
|(177,414
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|75,426
|(107,866
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|86,649
|194,515
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|162,075
|$
|86,649
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Average Daily Sales Volumes:
|Crude oil (Bbls)
|28,039
|35,926
|32,911
|37,914
|NGLs (Bbls)
|8,249
|7,289
|7,931
|6,2414
|Natural gas (Mcf)
|44,350
|42,007
|44,733
|34,828
|Total (Boe)
|43,680
|50,216
|48,297
|49,960
|Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives):
|Crude oil per Bbl
|$
|58.95
|$
|70.46
|$
|65.43
|$
|76.42
|NGL per Bbl
|$
|17.26
|$
|22.30
|$
|19.69
|$
|22.06
|Natural gas per Mcf
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.29
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.49
|Total per Boe
|$
|41.27
|$
|53.89
|$
|48.98
|$
|61.10
|Margin Data ($ per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives):
|Average price
|$
|41.27
|$
|53.89
|$
|48.98
|$
|61.10
|Lease operating costs
|(7.46
|)
|(6.81
|)
|(6.78
|)
|(6.76
|)
|Expense workovers
|(1.72
|)
|(0.50
|)
|(1.13
|)
|(0.47
|)
|Gathering, processing & transportation expenses
|(4.38
|)
|(3.06
|)
|(3.88
|)
|(2.61
|)
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|0.08
|(2.87
|)
|(2.11
|)
|(3.26
|)
|General & administrative expenses
|(0.98
|)
|(1.30
|)
|(1.43
|)
|(1.12
|)
|$
|26.81
|$
|39.35
|$
|33.65
|$
|46.88
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income as reported
|$
|(25,213
|)
|$
|8,981
|$
|18,963
|$
|95,069
|Participating basic earnings
|(502
|)
|(861
|)
|(2,094
|)
|(9,155
|)
|Basic (losses) earnings attributable to common shareholders
|(25,715
|)
|8,120
|16,869
|85,914
|Reallocation of participating earnings
|—
|5
|302
|108
|Diluted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(25,715
|)
|$
|8,125
|$
|17,171
|$
|86,022
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|125,265
|124,348
|125,265
|125,281
|Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options
|—
|1,571
|—
|1,770
|Dilutive unvested restricted stock
|—
|2,154
|65
|2,154
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|125,265
|128,073
|125,330
|129,205
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.69
|Diluted
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.67
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(25,213
|)
|$
|8,981
|$
|18,963
|$
|95,069
|Interest expense
|36,586
|39,508
|147,136
|168,712
|Interest and other income
|(1,511
|)
|(1,721
|)
|(3,847
|)
|(8,685
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(6,830
|)
|3,866
|7,205
|35,851
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|110,589
|105,631
|421,776
|500,752
|Accretion of discount
|290
|244
|1,075
|966
|Exploration and abandonment expense
|13,034
|449
|16,685
|1,476
|Stock based compensation
|177
|1,375
|619
|12,701
|Derivative related noncash activity
|(13,385
|)
|20,704
|(30,829
|)
|32,218
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|25,437
|—
|Other expense
|125
|390
|2,836
|3,795
|EBITDAX
|113,862
|179,427
|607,056
|842,855
|Cash interest expense
|(35,920
|)
|(34,949
|)
|(135,541
|)
|(150,569
|)
|Other (a)
|889
|1,682
|(227
|)
|3,513
|Discretionary cash flow
|78,831
|146,160
|471,288
|695,799
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|14,262
|(6,642
|)
|40,309
|(5,408
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|93,093
|$
|139,518
|$
|511,597
|$
|690,391
|(a) includes interest and other income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
| Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations and Free Cash Flow
(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|93,093
|$
|139,518
|$
|511,597
|$
|690,391
|Add back net change in operating assets and liabilities
|(14,262
|)
|6,642
|(40,309
|)
|5,408
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes
|78,831
|146,160
|471,288
|695,799
|Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties
|(120,984
|)
|(152,680
|)
|(515,379
|)
|(604,828
|)
|Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions
|34,723
|11,920
|6,250
|(1,294
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(7,430
|)
|$
|5,400
|$
|(37,841
|)
|$
|89,677
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Reconciliation of Standardized Measure to PV-10
|(in thousands)
|As of December 31, 2025
|Total Proved
|Standardized measure
|$
|1,912,755
|Present value of future income taxes and certain abandonment costs discounted at 10%
|144,242
|Present value of estimated future cash flows (PV-10)
|$
|2,056,997
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Change in Reserves
|MBoe
|Proved Reserves on December 31, 2024
|198,998
|Extensions, discoveries and revisions
|(7,457
|)
|Sales of reserves-in-place
|(22
|)
|Production
|(17,628
|)
|Proved Reserves on December 31, 2025
|173,891
