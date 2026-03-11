HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Provides 2026 Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. In addition, HighPeak provided its 2026 guidance and capital budget, as approved by its Board of Directors.

A statement from our President and CEO, Michael Hollis,

“In light of the current geopolitical uncertainty and commodity price volatility, we are taking a disciplined and measured approach to 2026. Our priority is clear: protect profitability and maximize free cash flow, not chase production volumes.

Our top financial objective is strengthening the balance sheet. Any incremental free cash flow generated in a stronger commodity price environment will be directed toward accelerating debt reduction. To strengthen our financial resilience and position the Company for long-term success, we are taking decisive, proactive measures across the organization. These include reducing our annual capital budget to align expenditures with cash flow generation, expanding our hedging program to capture attractive pricing and mitigate commodity price volatility, and suspending our dividend to increase annual liquidity by an estimated $20-$25 million.

Our conservative 2026 development plan is based on one drilling rig and one completion crew, which we expect will allow us to drill approximately 30 wells and bring 36–38 wells online. This plan is intentionally structured to:

Operate within cash flow, inclusive of our financial obligations, with crude prices averaging down to the mid-to-upper $50s per barrel; Maximize free cash flow generation and accelerate debt paydown in a higher price environment; and Maintain strict cost optimization across our operations.





HighPeak’s 2026 program balances capital investment in new development with optimization of our existing base production. This plan is already delivering results as quarter-to-date production is exceeding 46 MBoe/day, including the effects of winter storm Fern. Our reduced capital expenditure budget, down nearly 50% year-over-year, is partially offset by a modest increase in lease operating expenses per Boe as we endeavor to maximize our return on investment.

Inventory depth and remaining Tier 1 locations are important themes across the U.S. unconventional sector, and we do not take our position for granted. While we maintain a deep, delineated inventory of high-quality drilling locations, we are cautious not to accelerate development into an extremely volatile market. Although recent events in the world have caused a surge in near-term oil prices, we are committed to developing our assets at the appropriate cadence — one that reflects sustained market conditions, capital discipline and long-term value creation.

At our current development pace, we have multiple decades of high-return inventory supported by a life-of-field infrastructure system designed to efficiently extract our resources to maximize returns for our shareholders. We are building a business that is durable through the cycle, beginning with strengthening our financial foundation.”

2026 Outlook

The Company plans to average one (1) drilling rig and approximately one (1) frac crew during 2026 under its current plan of development.

Development Plan and Capex • Operated Wells Drilled 28 - 30 • Operated Wells TIL’d 36 - 38 • Average lateral length ~12,500’ • Average cost/foot ~$550’ • Operated D,C,E&F Capex $230 - $240 ($MM) • 2026 Total Capital Expenditures(1) $255 - $285 ($MM) Production (Boe/d)

• Average daily production rate 41,000 – 44,000 • Oil % 67% - 68% Unit Measures ($/Boe) • Lease Operating Expenses, including workovers $8.50 - $8.90 • Gathering, Processing & Transportation Expenses $4.25 - $4.50 • General & Administrative $1.50 - $1.75 (1) Total capital expenditures includes operated and non-operated D,C,E&F, infrastructure, midstream, ESG & capital workovers.

Year-End 2025 Proved Reserves

As of December 31, 2025, HighPeak Energy’s estimated proved reserves, prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., were 174 MMBoe consisting of approximately 66% crude oil, 17% NGL and 17% natural gas.

Proved developed reserves were 96 MMBoe and comprised 55% of the Company’s total proved reserves.

The Company’s PV-10 (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was approximately $2.1 billion at year end 2025 based on pricing guidelines established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 2024 SEC pricing was $65.34 per Bbl of crude oil and $3.387 per MMBtu of natural gas, before adjustments for price differentials.

As of December 31, 2025, the average adjusted prices realized over the remaining lives of the Company’s assets were $65.32 per Bbl of crude oil net of price differentials and $3.20 per Bbl of NGL and $0.795 per Mcf of natural gas, net of gathering, processing and transportation expenses.

Crude Oil

(MBbl) NGL

(MBbl) Natural Gas

(MMcf) Total

(MBoe) PV-10

($M) Proved developed producing 49,538 19,840 114,217 88,414 $ 1,354 Proved developed nonproducing 5,554 1,101 6,349 7,713 139 Total proved developed reserves 55,092 20,941 120,566 96,127 1,493 Proved undeveloped 59,106 9,503 54,928 77,764 564 Total proved reserves 114,198 30,444 175,494 173,891 $ 2,057

Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2025 Operational Update

HighPeak’s sales volumes averaged 48.3 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent (“MBoe/d”) during full-year 2025 consisting of approximately 68% crude oil and 85% liquids. HighPeak’s sales volumes during the fourth quarter of 2025 averaged 43.7 MBoe/d consisting of approximately 64% crude oil and 83% liquids.

The Company averaged 1-2 drilling rigs and one frac crew throughout full-year 2025, drilled 50 gross (49.8 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 49 gross (48.7 net) producing wells. The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew during the fourth quarter, drilled 15 gross (15.0 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 13 gross (13.0 net) producing wells. On December 31, 2025, the Company had 23 gross (23.0 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.

The Company released a drilling rig in late January bringing us to one drilling rig and one frac crew that we plan to run for the majority of 2026.

Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $19.0 million for full-year 2025, or $0.14 per diluted share, and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) of $607.1 million, or $4.40 per diluted share. HighPeak reported a net loss of $25.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or ($0.21) per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $113.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share.

Full-year 2025 average realized prices were $65.43 per Bbl of crude oil, $19.69 per Bbl of NGL and $1.25 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $48.98 per Boe, or 75% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. Including the effects of derivatives, full-year 2025 average realized prices were $65.82 per Bbl of crude oil, $19.69 per Bbl of NGL and $1.82 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $49.77 per Boe. HighPeak’s cash costs for full-year 2025 were $15.33 per Boe, including lease operating costs of $6.78 per Boe, expense workovers of $1.13 per Boe, gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $3.88 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.11 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.43 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $33.65 per Boe. Fourth quarter average realized prices were $58.95 per Bbl of crude oil, $17.26 per Bbl of NGL and $0.17 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $41.27 per Boe, or 70% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. Including the effects of derivatives, fourth quarter average realized prices were $60.36 per Bbl of crude oil, $17.26 per Bbl of NGL and $0.76 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $42.79 per Boe. HighPeak’s cash costs for the fourth quarter were $14.45 per Boe, including lease operating costs of $7.46 per Boe, expense workovers of $1.72 per Boe, gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $4.38 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of a negative $0.08 per Boe due to a $10 million natural gas severance tax refund recognized and G&A expenses of $0.98 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $26.81 per Boe.

HighPeak’s total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the full-year 2025 were $511.8 million. HighPeak’s total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $119.9 million with the addition of a second rig in October which was released in mid-January 2026.

Hedging

Crude oil. As of December 31, 2025 and factoring in derivative instruments entered into subsequent to yearend, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices per barrel (“Bbl”):

Settlement

Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract Bbls

Per

Day Index Swap

Price per

Bbl Costless

Collar

Floor

Price per

Bbl Costless

Collar

Ceiling

Price per

Bbl Crude Oil: Jan – Mar 2026 Costless Collar 14,350 WTI Cushing $ — $ 60.58 $ 69.62 Jan – Mar 2026 Swap 5,139 Argus WTI Midland $ 62.54 $ — $ — Jan – Mar 2026 Basis Swap 689 WTI Cushing $ 0.92 $ — $ — Apr – Jun 2026 Costless Collar 12,350 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.87 $ 66.82 Apr – Jun 2026 Swap 10,000 WTI Cushing $ 64.91 $ — $ — Apr – Jun 2026 Roll Swap 10,000 NYMEX WTI Roll $ 4.04 $ — $ — Apr – Jun 2026 Basis Swap 5,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.01 $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2026 Costless Collar 12,000 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.83 $ 66.84 Jul – Sep 2026 Swap 5,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.45 $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2026 Roll Swap 10,000 NYMEX WTI Roll $ 4.04 $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2026 Basis Swap 5,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.01 $ — $ — Oct – Dec 2026 Costless Collar 9,800 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.80 $ 65.31 Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 5,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.45 $ — $ — Oct – Dec 2026 Roll Swap 10,000 NYMEX WTI Roll $ 4.04 $ — $ — Oct – Dec 2026 Basis Swap 5,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.01 $ — $ — Jan – Mar 2027 Costless Collar 8,900 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.78 $ 65.24 Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 4,400 WTI Cushing $ 62.14 $ — $ — Jan – Mar 2027 Basis Swap 10,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.00 $ — $ — Apr – Jun 2027 Costless Collar 4,000 WTI Cushing $ — $ 52.00 $ 62.85 Apr – Jun 2027 Swap 6,470 WTI Cushing $ 59.61 $ — $ — Apr – Jun 2027 Basis Swap 10,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.00 $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2027 Swap 8,950 WTI Cushing $ 61.46 $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2027 Basis Swap 10,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.00 $ — $ — Oct – Dec 2027 Basis Swap 10,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.00 $ — $ —



The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI Cushing”) pricing or the basis differential between that and Argus WTI Midland pricing which represents the premium to WTI Cushing.

Natural gas. As of December 31, 2025 and factoring in derivative instruments entered into subsequent to yearend, the Company had the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices payable per MMBtu.

Settlement Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract MMBtu

Per Day Index Price per

MMBtu Natural Gas: Jan – Mar 2026 Swap 31,556 HH $ 4.53 Apr – Jun 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Jul – Sep 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 19,667 HH $ 4.30

The Company’s natural gas derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for Henry Hub (“HH”) pricing.

Dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2025, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. The Company’s Board of Directors suspended the dividend in the first quarter of 2026.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the “Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2026 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, political instability or armed conflicts in crude or natural gas producing regions such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, OPEC+ policy decisions, potential new trade policies, such as tariffs, could adversely affect the Company’s operations, business and profitability, inflationary pressures on costs of oilfield goods, services and personnel, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak’s strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.

Use of Projections

The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2026 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.

Drilling Locations

The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

December 31, 2025 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,075 $ 86,649 Accounts receivable 55,546 85,242 Derivative instruments 29,574 7,582 Inventory 7,648 10,952 Prepaid expenses 5,054 4,587 Total current assets 259,897 195,012 Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting: Proved properties 4,477,368 3,959,545 Unproved properties 59,285 70,868 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (1,606,217 ) (1,184,684 ) Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,930,436 2,845,729 Other property and equipment, net 3,012 3,201 Derivative instruments 4,197 — Other noncurrent assets 16,172 19,346 Total assets $ 3,213,714 $ 3,063,288 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 60,000 $ 120,000 Accounts payable – trade 84,313 74,011 Accrued capital expenditures 30,921 35,170 Revenues and royalties payable 30,665 26,838 Other accrued liabilities 20,927 22,196 Advances from joint interest owners 2,205 316 Operating leases 845 719 Derivative instruments 380 5,380 Total current liabilities 230,256 284,630 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 1,132,807 928,384 Deferred income taxes 239,636 232,398 Asset retirement obligations 15,944 14,750 Derivative instruments 360 — Operating leases 142 670 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 1,162,007 1,166,609 Retained earnings 432,549 435,834 Total stockholders’ equity 1,594,569 1,602,456 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,213,714 $ 3,063,288





HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating revenues: Crude oil sales $ 152,057 $ 232,881 $ 785,977 $ 1,060,476 NGL and natural gas sales 13,782 16,068 77,382 56,699 Total operating revenues 165,839 248,949 863,359 1,117,175 Operating costs and expenses: Crude oil and natural gas production 36,892 33,762 139,492 132,244 Gathering, processing and transportation 17,591 14,143 68,401 47,761 Production and ad valorem taxes (335 ) 13,267 37,224 59,677 Exploration and abandonments 13,034 449 16,685 1,476 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 110,589 105,631 421,776 500,752 Accretion of discount 290 244 1,075 966 General and administrative 3,925 6,001 25,270 20,392 Stock-based compensation 177 1,375 619 12,701 Total operating costs and expenses 182,163 174,872 710,542 775,969 Other expense 125 390 2,836 3,795 (Loss) income from operations (16,449 ) 73,687 149,981 337,411 Interest and other income 1,511 1,721 3,847 8,685 Interest expense (36,586 ) (39,508 ) (147,136 ) (168,712 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 19,481 (23,053 ) 44,913 (46,464 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (25,437 ) — (Loss) income before income taxes (32,043 ) 12,847 26,168 130,920 Provision for income taxes (6,830 ) 3,866 7,205 35,851 Net (loss) income $ (25,213 ) $ 8,981 $ 18,963 $ 95,069 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic net (loss) income $ (0.21 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 Diluted net (loss) income $ (0.21 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ 0.67 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 125,265 124,348 125,265 125,281 Diluted 125,265 128,073 125,330 129,205 Dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.16





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 18,963 $ 95,069 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Provision for deferred income taxes 7,239 35,330 Loss on extinguishment of debt 25,437 — (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (44,913 ) 44,464 Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments 14,084 (14,246 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,881 8,278 Amortization of discounts on long-term debt 5,714 9,865 Stock-based compensation expense 619 12,701 Accretion expense 1,075 966 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 421,776 500,752 Exploration and abandonment expense 15,413 620 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 29,697 9,347 Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 5,635 (19,474 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 4,977 4,719 Net cash provided by operating activities 511,597 690,391 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (515,379 ) (604,828 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions 6,250 (1,294 ) Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (6,724 ) (14,844 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 570 339 Other property additions (54 ) (216 ) Net cash used in investing activities (515,337 ) (620,843 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement 180,000 — Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement (60,000 ) (120,000 ) Borrowings under Senior Credit Facility Agreement 30,000 — Repayments under Senior Credit Facility Agreement (30,000 ) — Dividends paid (20,910 ) (20,058 ) Debt issuance costs (7,859 ) (58 ) Cash paid for tax withholding on vested equity awards (5,067 ) — Premium on extinguishment of debt (4,750 ) — Dividend equivalents paid (2,094 ) (2,133 ) Stock offering costs (155 ) — Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1 1 Repurchased shares under buyback program — (35,166 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 79,166 (177,414 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 75,426 (107,866 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 86,649 194,515 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 162,075 $ 86,649





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Average Daily Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls) 28,039 35,926 32,911 37,914 NGLs (Bbls) 8,249 7,289 7,931 6,2414 Natural gas (Mcf) 44,350 42,007 44,733 34,828 Total (Boe) 43,680 50,216 48,297 49,960 Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives): Crude oil per Bbl $ 58.95 $ 70.46 $ 65.43 $ 76.42 NGL per Bbl $ 17.26 $ 22.30 $ 19.69 $ 22.06 Natural gas per Mcf $ 0.17 $ 0.29 $ 1.25 $ 0.49 Total per Boe $ 41.27 $ 53.89 $ 48.98 $ 61.10 Margin Data ($ per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives): Average price $ 41.27 $ 53.89 $ 48.98 $ 61.10 Lease operating costs (7.46 ) (6.81 ) (6.78 ) (6.76 ) Expense workovers (1.72 ) (0.50 ) (1.13 ) (0.47 ) Gathering, processing & transportation expenses (4.38 ) (3.06 ) (3.88 ) (2.61 ) Production and ad valorem taxes 0.08 (2.87 ) (2.11 ) (3.26 ) General & administrative expenses (0.98 ) (1.30 ) (1.43 ) (1.12 ) $ 26.81 $ 39.35 $ 33.65 $ 46.88





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income as reported $ (25,213 ) $ 8,981 $ 18,963 $ 95,069 Participating basic earnings (502 ) (861 ) (2,094 ) (9,155 ) Basic (losses) earnings attributable to common shareholders (25,715 ) 8,120 16,869 85,914 Reallocation of participating earnings — 5 302 108 Diluted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (25,715 ) $ 8,125 $ 17,171 $ 86,022 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 125,265 124,348 125,265 125,281 Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options — 1,571 — 1,770 Dilutive unvested restricted stock — 2,154 65 2,154 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 125,265 128,073 125,330 129,205 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ 0.67





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income $ (25,213 ) $ 8,981 $ 18,963 $ 95,069 Interest expense 36,586 39,508 147,136 168,712 Interest and other income (1,511 ) (1,721 ) (3,847 ) (8,685 ) Provision for income taxes (6,830 ) 3,866 7,205 35,851 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 110,589 105,631 421,776 500,752 Accretion of discount 290 244 1,075 966 Exploration and abandonment expense 13,034 449 16,685 1,476 Stock based compensation 177 1,375 619 12,701 Derivative related noncash activity (13,385 ) 20,704 (30,829 ) 32,218 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 25,437 — Other expense 125 390 2,836 3,795 EBITDAX 113,862 179,427 607,056 842,855 Cash interest expense (35,920 ) (34,949 ) (135,541 ) (150,569 ) Other (a) 889 1,682 (227 ) 3,513 Discretionary cash flow 78,831 146,160 471,288 695,799 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 14,262 (6,642 ) 40,309 (5,408 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 93,093 $ 139,518 $ 511,597 $ 690,391 (a) includes interest and other income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations and Free Cash Flow

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 93,093 $ 139,518 $ 511,597 $ 690,391 Add back net change in operating assets and liabilities (14,262 ) 6,642 (40,309 ) 5,408 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 78,831 146,160 471,288 695,799 Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (120,984 ) (152,680 ) (515,379 ) (604,828 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions 34,723 11,920 6,250 (1,294 ) Free cash flow $ (7,430 ) $ 5,400 $ (37,841 ) $ 89,677





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Standardized Measure to PV-10 (in thousands) As of December 31, 2025 Total Proved Standardized measure $ 1,912,755 Present value of future income taxes and certain abandonment costs discounted at 10% 144,242 Present value of estimated future cash flows (PV-10) $ 2,056,997





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Change in Reserves MBoe Proved Reserves on December 31, 2024 198,998 Extensions, discoveries and revisions (7,457 ) Sales of reserves-in-place (22 ) Production (17,628 ) Proved Reserves on December 31, 2025 173,891

