HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Provides 2026 Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. In addition, HighPeak provided its 2026 guidance and capital budget, as approved by its Board of Directors.

A statement from our President and CEO, Michael Hollis,

“In light of the current geopolitical uncertainty and commodity price volatility, we are taking a disciplined and measured approach to 2026. Our priority is clear: protect profitability and maximize free cash flow, not chase production volumes.

Our top financial objective is strengthening the balance sheet. Any incremental free cash flow generated in a stronger commodity price environment will be directed toward accelerating debt reduction. To strengthen our financial resilience and position the Company for long-term success, we are taking decisive, proactive measures across the organization. These include reducing our annual capital budget to align expenditures with cash flow generation, expanding our hedging program to capture attractive pricing and mitigate commodity price volatility, and suspending our dividend to increase annual liquidity by an estimated $20-$25 million.

Our conservative 2026 development plan is based on one drilling rig and one completion crew, which we expect will allow us to drill approximately 30 wells and bring 36–38 wells online. This plan is intentionally structured to:

  1. Operate within cash flow, inclusive of our financial obligations, with crude prices averaging down to the mid-to-upper $50s per barrel;
  2. Maximize free cash flow generation and accelerate debt paydown in a higher price environment; and
  3. Maintain strict cost optimization across our operations.

HighPeak’s 2026 program balances capital investment in new development with optimization of our existing base production. This plan is already delivering results as quarter-to-date production is exceeding 46 MBoe/day, including the effects of winter storm Fern. Our reduced capital expenditure budget, down nearly 50% year-over-year, is partially offset by a modest increase in lease operating expenses per Boe as we endeavor to maximize our return on investment. 

Inventory depth and remaining Tier 1 locations are important themes across the U.S. unconventional sector, and we do not take our position for granted. While we maintain a deep, delineated inventory of high-quality drilling locations, we are cautious not to accelerate development into an extremely volatile market. Although recent events in the world have caused a surge in near-term oil prices, we are committed to developing our assets at the appropriate cadence — one that reflects sustained market conditions, capital discipline and long-term value creation.

At our current development pace, we have multiple decades of high-return inventory supported by a life-of-field infrastructure system designed to efficiently extract our resources to maximize returns for our shareholders. We are building a business that is durable through the cycle, beginning with strengthening our financial foundation.”

2026 Outlook

The Company plans to average one (1) drilling rig and approximately one (1) frac crew during 2026 under its current plan of development.

Development Plan and Capex
  •   Operated Wells Drilled28 - 30
  •   Operated Wells TIL’d36 - 38
  •   Average lateral length~12,500’
  •   Average cost/foot~$550’
  •   Operated D,C,E&F Capex$230 - $240 ($MM)
  •   2026 Total Capital Expenditures(1)$255 - $285 ($MM)
  
Production (Boe/d)
  •   Average daily production rate41,000 – 44,000
  •   Oil %67% - 68%
  
Unit Measures ($/Boe) 
  •   Lease Operating Expenses, including workovers$8.50 - $8.90
  •   Gathering, Processing & Transportation Expenses $4.25 - $4.50
  •   General & Administrative$1.50 - $1.75
  
(1)  Total capital expenditures includes operated and non-operated D,C,E&F, infrastructure, midstream, ESG & capital workovers.
 

Year-End 2025 Proved Reserves

  • As of December 31, 2025, HighPeak Energy’s estimated proved reserves, prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., were 174 MMBoe consisting of approximately 66% crude oil, 17% NGL and 17% natural gas.
  • Proved developed reserves were 96 MMBoe and comprised 55% of the Company’s total proved reserves.
  • The Company’s PV-10 (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was approximately $2.1 billion at year end 2025 based on pricing guidelines established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 2024 SEC pricing was $65.34 per Bbl of crude oil and $3.387 per MMBtu of natural gas, before adjustments for price differentials.
  • As of December 31, 2025, the average adjusted prices realized over the remaining lives of the Company’s assets were $65.32 per Bbl of crude oil net of price differentials and $3.20 per Bbl of NGL and $0.795 per Mcf of natural gas, net of gathering, processing and transportation expenses.
  Crude Oil
(MBbl)		 NGL
(MBbl)		 Natural Gas
(MMcf)		 Total
(MBoe)		 PV-10
($M)
Proved developed producing 49,538 19,840 114,217 88,414 $1,354
Proved developed nonproducing 5,554 1,101 6,349 7,713  139
Total proved developed reserves 55,092 20,941 120,566 96,127  1,493
Proved undeveloped 59,106 9,503 54,928 77,764  564
Total proved reserves 114,198 30,444 175,494 173,891 $2,057
            

Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2025 Operational Update

HighPeak’s sales volumes averaged 48.3 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent (“MBoe/d”) during full-year 2025 consisting of approximately 68% crude oil and 85% liquids. HighPeak’s sales volumes during the fourth quarter of 2025 averaged 43.7 MBoe/d consisting of approximately 64% crude oil and 83% liquids.

The Company averaged 1-2 drilling rigs and one frac crew throughout full-year 2025, drilled 50 gross (49.8 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 49 gross (48.7 net) producing wells. The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew during the fourth quarter, drilled 15 gross (15.0 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 13 gross (13.0 net) producing wells. On December 31, 2025, the Company had 23 gross (23.0 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.

The Company released a drilling rig in late January bringing us to one drilling rig and one frac crew that we plan to run for the majority of 2026.

Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $19.0 million for full-year 2025, or $0.14 per diluted share, and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) of $607.1 million, or $4.40 per diluted share. HighPeak reported a net loss of $25.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or ($0.21) per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $113.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. 

Full-year 2025 average realized prices were $65.43 per Bbl of crude oil, $19.69 per Bbl of NGL and $1.25 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $48.98 per Boe, or 75% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. Including the effects of derivatives, full-year 2025 average realized prices were $65.82 per Bbl of crude oil, $19.69 per Bbl of NGL and $1.82 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $49.77 per Boe. HighPeak’s cash costs for full-year 2025 were $15.33 per Boe, including lease operating costs of $6.78 per Boe, expense workovers of $1.13 per Boe, gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $3.88 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.11 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.43 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $33.65 per Boe. Fourth quarter average realized prices were $58.95 per Bbl of crude oil, $17.26 per Bbl of NGL and $0.17 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $41.27 per Boe, or 70% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. Including the effects of derivatives, fourth quarter average realized prices were $60.36 per Bbl of crude oil, $17.26 per Bbl of NGL and $0.76 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $42.79 per Boe. HighPeak’s cash costs for the fourth quarter were $14.45 per Boe, including lease operating costs of $7.46 per Boe, expense workovers of $1.72 per Boe, gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $4.38 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of a negative $0.08 per Boe due to a $10 million natural gas severance tax refund recognized and G&A expenses of $0.98 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $26.81 per Boe.

HighPeak’s total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the full-year 2025 were $511.8 million. HighPeak’s total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $119.9 million with the addition of a second rig in October which was released in mid-January 2026. 

Hedging

Crude oil. As of December 31, 2025 and factoring in derivative instruments entered into subsequent to yearend, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices per barrel (“Bbl”):

Settlement
Month		 Settlement
Year		 Type of
Contract		 Bbls
Per
Day		 Index Swap
Price per
Bbl		  Costless
Collar
Floor
Price per
Bbl		  Costless
Collar
Ceiling
Price per
Bbl
Crude Oil:                    
Jan – Mar 2026 Costless Collar  14,350 WTI Cushing $  $60.58  $69.62
Jan – Mar 2026 Swap  5,139 Argus WTI Midland $62.54  $  $
Jan – Mar 2026 Basis Swap  689 WTI Cushing $0.92  $  $
Apr – Jun 2026 Costless Collar  12,350 WTI Cushing $  $59.87  $66.82
Apr – Jun 2026 Swap  10,000 WTI Cushing $64.91  $  $
Apr – Jun 2026 Roll Swap  10,000 NYMEX WTI Roll $4.04  $  $
Apr – Jun 2026 Basis Swap  5,000 Argus WTI Midland $1.01  $  $
Jul – Sep 2026 Costless Collar  12,000 WTI Cushing $  $59.83  $66.84
Jul – Sep 2026 Swap  5,000 WTI Cushing $63.45  $  $
Jul – Sep 2026 Roll Swap  10,000 NYMEX WTI Roll $4.04  $  $
Jul – Sep 2026 Basis Swap  5,000 Argus WTI Midland $1.01  $  $
Oct – Dec 2026 Costless Collar  9,800 WTI Cushing $  $59.80  $65.31
Oct – Dec 2026 Swap  5,000 WTI Cushing $63.45  $  $
Oct – Dec 2026 Roll Swap  10,000 NYMEX WTI Roll $4.04  $  $
Oct – Dec 2026 Basis Swap  5,000 Argus WTI Midland $1.01  $  $
Jan – Mar 2027 Costless Collar  8,900 WTI Cushing $  $59.78  $65.24
Jan – Mar 2027 Swap  4,400 WTI Cushing $62.14  $  $
Jan – Mar 2027 Basis Swap  10,000 Argus WTI Midland $1.00  $  $
Apr – Jun 2027 Costless Collar  4,000 WTI Cushing $  $52.00  $62.85
Apr – Jun 2027 Swap  6,470 WTI Cushing $59.61  $  $
Apr – Jun 2027 Basis Swap  10,000 Argus WTI Midland $1.00  $  $
Jul – Sep 2027 Swap  8,950 WTI Cushing $61.46  $  $
Jul – Sep 2027 Basis Swap  10,000 Argus WTI Midland $1.00  $  $
Oct – Dec 2027 Basis Swap  10,000 Argus WTI Midland $1.00  $  $


The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI Cushing”) pricing or the basis differential between that and Argus WTI Midland pricing which represents the premium to WTI Cushing.

Natural gas. As of December 31, 2025 and factoring in derivative instruments entered into subsequent to yearend, the Company had the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices payable per MMBtu.

Settlement Month Settlement
Year		 Type of
Contract		 MMBtu
Per Day		 Index Price per
MMBtu
Natural Gas:           
Jan – Mar 2026 Swap 31,556 HH $4.53
Apr – Jun 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $4.30
Jul – Sep 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $4.30
Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $4.30
Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 19,667 HH $4.30
            

The Company’s natural gas derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for Henry Hub (“HH”) pricing.

Dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2025, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. The Company’s Board of Directors suspended the dividend in the first quarter of 2026.

HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)
    
 December 31,
 2025 2024
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$162,075  $86,649 
Accounts receivable 55,546   85,242 
Derivative instruments 29,574   7,582 
Inventory 7,648   10,952 
Prepaid expenses 5,054   4,587 
Total current assets 259,897   195,012 
Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:     
Proved properties 4,477,368   3,959,545 
Unproved properties 59,285   70,868 
Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (1,606,217)  (1,184,684)
Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,930,436   2,845,729 
Other property and equipment, net 3,012   3,201 
Derivative instruments 4,197    
Other noncurrent assets 16,172   19,346 
Total assets $3,213,714  $3,063,288 
      
Current liabilities:     
Current portion of long-term debt$60,000  $120,000 
Accounts payable – trade 84,313   74,011 
Accrued capital expenditures 30,921   35,170 
Revenues and royalties payable 30,665   26,838 
Other accrued liabilities 20,927   22,196 
Advances from joint interest owners 2,205   316 
Operating leases 845   719 
Derivative instruments 380   5,380 
Total current liabilities 230,256   284,630 
Noncurrent liabilities:     
Long-term debt, net 1,132,807   928,384 
Deferred income taxes 239,636   232,398 
Asset retirement obligations 15,944   14,750 
Derivative instruments 360    
Operating leases 142   670 
      
Stockholders’ equity     
Common stock 13   13 
Additional paid-in capital 1,162,007   1,166,609 
Retained earnings 432,549   435,834 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,594,569   1,602,456 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,213,714  $3,063,288 


       
HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Operating revenues:                
Crude oil sales $152,057  $232,881  $785,977  $1,060,476 
NGL and natural gas sales  13,782   16,068   77,382   56,699 
Total operating revenues  165,839   248,949   863,359   1,117,175 
Operating costs and expenses:                
Crude oil and natural gas production  36,892   33,762   139,492   132,244 
Gathering, processing and transportation  17,591   14,143   68,401   47,761 
Production and ad valorem taxes  (335  13,267   37,224   59,677 
Exploration and abandonments  13,034   449   16,685   1,476 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization  110,589   105,631   421,776   500,752 
Accretion of discount  290   244   1,075   966 
General and administrative  3,925   6,001   25,270   20,392 
Stock-based compensation  177   1,375   619   12,701 
Total operating costs and expenses  182,163   174,872   710,542   775,969 
Other expense  125   390   2,836   3,795 
(Loss) income from operations  (16,449  73,687   149,981   337,411 
Interest and other income  1,511   1,721   3,847   8,685 
Interest expense  (36,586)  (39,508)  (147,136)  (168,712)
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net  19,481   (23,053)  44,913   (46,464)
Loss on extinguishment of debt        (25,437)   
(Loss) income before income taxes  (32,043  12,847   26,168   130,920 
Provision for income taxes  (6,830  3,866   7,205   35,851 
Net (loss) income $(25,213 $8,981  $18,963  $95,069 
(Loss) earnings per share:                
Basic net (loss) income $(0.21 $0.07  $0.13  $0.69 
Diluted net (loss) income $(0.21 $0.06  $0.14  $0.67 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  125,265   124,348   125,265   125,281 
Diluted  125,265   128,073   125,330   129,205 
                 
Dividends declared per share $0.04  $0.04  $0.16  $0.16 


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
      
 Year Ended December 31,
 2025 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income$18,963  $95,069 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:     
Provision for deferred income taxes 7,239   35,330 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 25,437    
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments (44,913)  44,464 
Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments 14,084   (14,246)
Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,881   8,278 
Amortization of discounts on long-term debt 5,714   9,865 
Stock-based compensation expense 619   12,701 
Accretion expense 1,075   966 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization 421,776   500,752 
Exploration and abandonment expense 15,413   620 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable 29,697   9,347 
Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 5,635   (19,474)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 4,977   4,719 
Net cash provided by operating activities 511,597   690,391 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (515,379)  (604,828)
Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions 6,250   (1,294)
Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (6,724)  (14,844)
Proceeds from sales of properties 570   339 
Other property additions (54)  (216)
Net cash used in investing activities (515,337)  (620,843)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement 180,000    
Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement (60,000)  (120,000)
Borrowings under Senior Credit Facility Agreement 30,000    
Repayments under Senior Credit Facility Agreement (30,000)   
Dividends paid (20,910)  (20,058)
Debt issuance costs (7,859)  (58)
Cash paid for tax withholding on vested equity awards (5,067)   
Premium on extinguishment of debt (4,750)   
Dividend equivalents paid (2,094)  (2,133)
Stock offering costs (155)   
Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1   1 
Repurchased shares under buyback program    (35,166)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 79,166   (177,414)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 75,426   (107,866)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 86,649   194,515 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$162,075  $86,649 
      


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights
             
   Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31, 
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Average Daily Sales Volumes:             
Crude oil (Bbls)  28,039   35,926   32,911   37,914 
NGLs (Bbls)  8,249   7,289   7,931   6,2414 
Natural gas (Mcf)  44,350   42,007   44,733   34,828 
Total (Boe)  43,680   50,216   48,297   49,960 
             
Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives):             
Crude oil per Bbl $58.95  $70.46  $65.43  $76.42 
NGL per Bbl $17.26  $22.30  $19.69  $22.06 
Natural gas per Mcf $0.17  $0.29  $1.25  $0.49 
Total per Boe $41.27  $53.89  $48.98  $61.10 
             
Margin Data ($ per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives):             
Average price $41.27  $53.89  $48.98  $61.10 
Lease operating costs  (7.46)  (6.81)  (6.78)  (6.76)
Expense workovers  (1.72)  (0.50)  (1.13)  (0.47)
Gathering, processing & transportation expenses  (4.38)  (3.06)  (3.88)  (2.61)
Production and ad valorem taxes  0.08   (2.87)  (2.11)  (3.26)
General & administrative expenses  (0.98)  (1.30)  (1.43)  (1.12)
  $26.81  $39.35  $33.65  $46.88 
             


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details
             
   Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Net (loss) income as reported $(25,213) $8,981  $18,963  $95,069 
Participating basic earnings  (502)  (861)  (2,094)  (9,155)
Basic (losses) earnings attributable to common shareholders  (25,715)  8,120   16,869   85,914 
Reallocation of participating earnings     5   302   108 
Diluted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $(25,715) $8,125  $17,171  $86,022 
             
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  125,265   124,348   125,265   125,281 
Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options     1,571      1,770 
Dilutive unvested restricted stock     2,154   65   2,154 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  125,265   128,073   125,330   129,205 
             
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders:            
Basic $(0.21) $0.07  $0.13  $0.69 
Diluted $(0.21) $0.06  $0.14  $0.67 
             


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations
(in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Net (loss) income $(25,213) $8,981  $18,963  $95,069 
Interest expense  36,586   39,508   147,136   168,712 
Interest and other income  (1,511)  (1,721)  (3,847)  (8,685)
Provision for income taxes  (6,830)  3,866   7,205   35,851 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization  110,589   105,631   421,776   500,752 
Accretion of discount  290   244   1,075   966 
Exploration and abandonment expense  13,034   449   16,685   1,476 
Stock based compensation  177   1,375   619   12,701 
Derivative related noncash activity  (13,385)  20,704   (30,829)  32,218 
Loss on extinguishment of debt        25,437    
Other expense  125   390   2,836   3,795 
EBITDAX  113,862   179,427   607,056   842,855 
Cash interest expense  (35,920)  (34,949)  (135,541)  (150,569)
Other (a)  889   1,682   (227)  3,513 
Discretionary cash flow  78,831   146,160   471,288   695,799 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  14,262   (6,642)  40,309   (5,408)
Net cash provided by operating activities $93,093  $139,518  $511,597  $690,391 
             
(a) includes interest and other income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.
 


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations and Free Cash Flow
(in thousands)
             
   Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities $93,093  $139,518  $511,597  $690,391 
Add back net change in operating assets and liabilities  (14,262)  6,642   (40,309)  5,408 
Operating cash flow before working capital changes  78,831   146,160   471,288   695,799 
Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties  (120,984)  (152,680)  (515,379)  (604,828)
Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions  34,723   11,920   6,250   (1,294)
Free cash flow $(7,430) $5,400  $(37,841) $89,677 
             


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Standardized Measure to PV-10
(in thousands)
    
As of December 31, 2025 Total Proved
Standardized measure $1,912,755
Present value of future income taxes and certain abandonment costs discounted at 10%  144,242
Present value of estimated future cash flows (PV-10) $2,056,997
    


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Change in Reserves
   
 MBoe
Proved Reserves on December 31, 2024 198,998 
Extensions, discoveries and revisions (7,457)
Sales of reserves-in-place (22)
Production (17,628)
Proved Reserves on December 31, 2025 173,891 
   

