Magnite and NOVA Entertainment Partner to Enable Programmatic Access to the Nova Retail Network

SYDNEY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced a partnership with NOVA Entertainment to power programmatic across the Nova Retail Network, one of Australia’s most innovative in-store audio networks.

The Nova Retail Network reaches millions of shoppers across retail locations nationwide, delivering curated audio content and advertising directly to consumers at the point of purchase. The collaboration allows advertisers to access the Nova Retail Network’s premium Digital Audio inventory programmatically through Magnite, helping streamline campaign activation, and creating new opportunities for brands to reach consumers in high-impact retail environments.

“We’re excited to be working with Magnite to unlock additional value for our audio offering and bring this innovative opportunity to market,” said Nicole Bence, Chief Commercial Officer at NOVA Entertainment. “The Nova Retail Network represents a highly engaging environment where brands can connect with shoppers in real time, and we look forward to being able to deliver greater flexibility, efficiency and scale for our advertising partners.”

“Programmatic is rapidly transforming the audio landscape, and the growth of in-store audio environments represents an exciting new frontier for brands,” said Yael Milbank, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand at Magnite. “We’re thrilled to be working with NOVA Entertainment to bring programmatic capabilities to the Nova Retail Network and help advertisers reach audiences in the moments that matter most – right at the point of purchase.”

The partnership reflects growing demand for automated buying and programmatic activation across audio channels, particularly as 72% of Australian audio buyers purchased audio programmatically in 2025, according to IAB Australia’s latest Digital Audio State of the Nation Report.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, vibrant Mumbai and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About NOVA Entertainment

NOVA Entertainment is Australia’s leading independent audio entertainment business. NOVA Entertainment owns and operates the Nova Network, the Smooth FM Network, FIVEAA Adelaide, Star 104.5 NSW Central Coast and a suite of DAB+ stations including Smooth FM, Smooth Relax, Nova Throwbacks, Nova 90s and Coles Radio. The company’s broadcast offering is complemented by a range of on-demand assets across digital, social, mobile and podcasting. NOVA’s market-leading platforms span every aspect of the audio experience and are powered by the creativity and expertise that deliver meaningful connections between brands and audience.

