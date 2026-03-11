Barfresh to Participate at 38th Annual Roth Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a leading provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that management will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 38th Annual Roth Conference being held March 22-24, 2026 in Laguna Niguel, CA.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com