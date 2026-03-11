Oil-Dri Announces Highest Second Quarter Revenues on Record

CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), producer and marketer of sorbent mineral products, today announced results for its second quarter and first six- months of fiscal year 2026.





Second Quarter Year to Date (in thousands, except per share amounts) Ended January 31, Ended January 31, 2026

2025

Change 2026

2025

Change Consolidated Results Net Sales $ 117,737 $ 116,914 1 %

$ 238,223 $ 244,859 (3)% Income from Operations * $ 15,693 $ 17,482 (10)% $ 32,647 $ 38,672 (16)% Net Income $ 12,569 $ 12,921 (3)% $ 28,025 $ 29,297 (4)% EBITDA † $ 21,735 $ 22,216 (2)% $ 45,376 $ 48,383 (6)% Diluted EPS - Common $ 0.87 $ 0.89 (2)% $ 1.93 $ 2.01 (4)% Business to Business Net Sales $ 41,977 $ 43,416 (3)% $ 86,263 $ 91,831 (6)% Segment Operating Income $ 11,799 $ 14,322 (18)% $ 25,433 $ 31,432 (19)% Retail and Wholesale Net Sales $ 75,760 $ 73,498 3% $ 151,960 $ 153,028 (1)% Segment Operating Income $ 10,772 $ 11,328 (5)% $ 23,171 $ 24,705 (6)% * Comprised of Consolidated Operating Income less unallocated corporate expenses.

† Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP items to the comparable GAAP measures.



Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Second quarter results were consistent with the expectations we set at the end of fiscal year 2025, as we faced another quarter of challenging year-over-year comparisons. Additionally, a severe weather event temporarily disrupted operations at several of our plants and delayed shipments at the end of the quarter, resulting in an expected meaningful shift of revenues into the next reporting period. Even with these headwinds, we delivered the highest second quarter consolidated net sales in our history, boosted by the strength of our agricultural and cat litter businesses. I am incredibly proud of our dedicated teammates who helped us navigate the winter storm and achieve full operational recovery. Our strategic priorities remain firmly on track, as we continue advancing key initiatives across the organization to support long-term growth. Our confidence in our business remains strong and is reflected in the repurchase of over 150,000 shares year-to-date. At this point in time, we are tracking to our annual plan. To the extent we are able continue this trend, we anticipate that we will surpass last year’s annual net income.”

Consolidated Results

In January 2026, the Company was negatively impacted by a severe winter weather event, Winter Storm Fern, which occurred across the southern and eastern regions of the United States. This brought snow, freezing rain, and ice that caused widespread damage and outages. Emphasizing safety first, the Company temporarily shut down its facilities in affected regions and reduced production. The storm also disrupted Oil-Dri’s supply chain and delayed logistics, making it challenging for customers to pick up and receive orders. The Company’s financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 were adversely impacted by this storm, which reduced fixed cost absorption and resulted in an expected meaningful delay in recognized revenue. Operations have since been restored.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, consolidated net sales were $117.7 million, or a 1% gain over the prior year period, primarily due to favorable product mix. The increase was mainly driven by elevated sales from agricultural products within the Business to Business ("B2B") Products Group, further supported by higher revenues from co-packaged and domestic cat litter and industrial and sports products within the Retail & Wholesale ("R&W") Products Group.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $32.3 million, reflecting a 6% decline from the prior year. Gross margins were 27.4% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to 29.5% in the same period in fiscal year 2025. A 4% increase in domestic cost of goods sold per ton drove this decrease.

Selling, general and administrative ("SGA") expenses were $16.6 million during the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to $17.0 million last year. This $400,000, or 2%, decline primarily resulted from a lower corporate bonus accrual.

Consolidated income from operations was $15.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, or 10% less than the same period in fiscal year 2025. Higher per ton cost of goods sold were partially offset by slightly elevated sales and decreased SG&A expenses.

Total other income, net was $100,000 for the three months ending January 31, 2026, compared to total other expenses, net of $1.2 million in the same period last year. This change resulted from foreign exchange gains and a reduction in estimated landfill modification costs recognized.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, income tax expense was $3.2 million, or 3% lower than the prior year.

Consolidated net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $12.6 million versus $12.9 million last year. While the year-over-year comparison reflects a 3% decrease, the Company’s performance remained solid.

Cash and cash equivalents for the three month period ending January 31, 2026 totaled $46.9 million compared to $50.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2025. Significant uses of cash during the second quarter of fiscal 2026 include capital investments for manufacturing infrastructure improvements, share repurchases, and dividends.

Product Group Review

The B2B Products Group’s second quarter of fiscal year 2026 revenues were $42.0 million, or 3% less than the prior year. While the Company’s agricultural business experienced significant sales growth, these gains were offset by lower revenues from animal health and fluids purification products. Amlan International, Oil-Dri’s animal health business, reported sales of $5.3 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, or a 32% reduction from the prior year. The decline was driven by decreased volumes following the loss of a distributor’s key customer. However, the Company is pursuing the recovery of this end-user and executing initiatives to expand distribution through both new and existing customers. Revenues from fluids purification products were $25.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, down 4% year-over-year, as softer demand for renewable diesel filtration products was partially offset by higher sales of edible oil and jet fuel purification offerings. Oil-Dri’s agricultural business experienced year-over-year topline growth of 23%, generating $11.2 million in sales during the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. This improvement resulted from a favorable product mix, higher prices, and increased demand.

Second quarter of fiscal year 2026 SG&A costs within the B2B Products Group increased by $700,000, or 21%, compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by planned elevated compensation and consultant costs.

Operating income for the B2B Products Group was $11.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to $14.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2025, reflecting a decrease of 18%.

The R&W Products Group’s second quarter of fiscal year 2026 revenues were $75.8 million, a 3% increase over the prior year, driven by higher sales of co-packaged and domestic cat litter. These gains were in spite of a $2.8 million increase in backlog primarily caused by disruptions from Winter Storm Fern that resulted in an expected delay in recognized revenue. Sales from co-packaged cat litter rose 31% compared to last year, due to the expansion of co-packaged offerings which now include lightweight litter. Domestic cat litter revenues, excluding co-packaged products, totaled $56.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, or a 0.5% gain over the prior year period. Increased demand for crystal cat litter products drove this growth, primarily reflecting expanded purchases by an existing key clay litter customer, leveraging the Company’s established relationship. However, total clay litter sales were slightly tempered by heightened promotional activity from competitors and by the aforementioned weather event during the quarter. For the 13-weeks ending January 24, 20261, the lightweight litter segment once again exceeded the overall cat litter category performance, underscoring its importance to the Company’s branded, private label, and co-packaging growth plans. The increasing strength of the lightweight cat litter segment was reflected in the last seven consecutive quarters of year‑over‑year topline growth of Oil‑Dri’s EPA‑approved Cat’s Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter. Sales of domestic industrial and sports products were $10.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 4% compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Pricing actions to offset higher costs supported this growth, though revenues were partially moderated by the weather event.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, SG&A expenses within the R&W Products Group increased by $200,000, or 4% higher than the prior year.

Operating income for the R&W Products Group was $10.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, down 5% compared to the same period last year.

The Company will host its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 earnings discussion virtually via a live webcast on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Participation details are available on the Company’s website’s Events page.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Second Quarter Ended January 31, 2026 % of Sales 2025 % of Sales Net Sales $ 117,737 100.0 % $ 116,914 100.0 % Cost of Goods Sold (85,435 ) (72.6 )% (82,466 ) (70.5 )% Gross Profit 32,302 27.4 % 34,448 29.5 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (16,609 ) (14.1 )% (16,966 ) (14.5 )% Operating Income 15,693 13.3 % 17,482 15.0 % Other Expense, Net 121 0.1 % (1,222 ) (1.0 )% Income Before Income Taxes 15,814 13.4 % 16,260 13.9 % Income Taxes Expense (3,245 ) (2.8 )% (3,339 ) (2.9 )% Net Income 12,569 10.7 % 12,921 11.1 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 0.94 $ 0.95 Basic Class B $ 0.70 $ 0.72 Diluted Common $ 0.87 $ 0.89 Diluted Class B $ 0.70 $ 0.72 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 9,884 9,895 Basic Class B 4,048 4,004 Diluted Common 13,932 13,899 Diluted Class B 4,048 4,004







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended January 31, 2026 % of Sales 2025 % of Sales Net Sales $ 238,223 100.0 % $ 244,859 100.0 % Cost of Goods Sold (170,426 ) (71.5 )% (169,631 ) (69.3 )% Gross Profit 67,797 28.5 % 75,228 30.7 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (35,150 ) (14.8 )% (36,556 ) (14.9 )% Income from Operations 32,647 13.7 % 38,672 15.8 % Other Income (Expense), Net 841 0.4 % (2,210 ) (0.9 )% Income Before Income Taxes 33,488 14.1 % 36,462 14.9 % Income Taxes Expense (5,463 ) (2.3 )% (7,165 ) (2.9 )% Net Income 28,025 11.8 % 29,297 12.0 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 2.07 $ 2.17 Basic Class B $ 1.56 $ 1.63 Diluted Common $ 1.93 $ 2.01 Diluted Class B $ 1.56 $ 1.63 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 9,901 9,870 Basic Class B 4,028 3,986 Diluted Common 13,929 13,856 Diluted Class B 4,028 3,986





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) As of January 31, As of July 31, 2026 2025 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 46,933 $ 50,458 Accounts Receivable, Net 70,180 69,370 Inventories, Net 53,753 51,594 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 5,897 5,961 Total Current Assets 176,763 177,383 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 148,726 149,704 Other Assets 62,638 64,590 Total Assets $ 388,127 $ 391,677 Current Liabilities Current Maturities of Notes Payable $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Accounts Payable 10,218 16,808 Dividends Payable 2,749 2,444 Other Current Liabilities 37,250 48,935 Total Current Liabilities 51,217 69,187 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-term debt 38,837 38,817 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 25,623 24,613 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 64,460 63,430 Stockholders' Equity 272,450 259,060 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 388,127 $ 391,677 Book Value Per Share Outstanding $ 19.56 $ 18.66







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended January 31, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 28,025 $ 29,297 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and Amortization 11,478 10,817 Increase in Accounts Receivable (637 ) (4,424 ) Increase in Inventories (2,058 ) (1,394 ) Decrease in Prepaid Expenses 95 1,019 (Decrease) Increase in Accounts Payable (2,947 ) 1,989 Decrease in Accrued Expenses (10,602 ) (8,371 ) Other 5,081 3,397 Total Adjustments 410 3,033 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 28,435 32,330 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital Expenditures (14,817 ) (17,806 ) Acquisition of Business — (115 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (14,817 ) (17,921 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on Revolving Credit Facility — (10,000 ) Dividends Paid (4,877 ) (4,194 ) Purchases of Treasury Stock (12,364 ) (2,164 ) Net Cash Used In Financing Activities (17,241 ) (16,358 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 98 57 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (3,525 ) (1,892 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period 50,458 24,481 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period $ 46,933 $ 22,589







RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands)

Second Quarter Year to Date Ended January 31, Ended January 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP: Net Income $ 12,569 $ 12,921 $ 28,025 $ 29,297 Depreciation and Amortization $ 5,673 $ 5,436 $ 11,478 $ 10,817 Interest Expense $ 555 $ 606 $ 1,111 $ 1,340 Interest Income $ (307 ) $ (86 ) $ (701 ) $ (236 ) Income Tax Expense $ 3,245 $ 3,339 $ 5,463 $ 7,165 EBITDA $ 21,735 $ 22,216 $ 45,376 $ 48,383



