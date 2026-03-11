Gradial Launches GEO Agent With Built-In Execution to Help Brands Win in AI Search

SEATTLE, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradial, the system of work for enterprise marketing, today announced the launch of Gradial GEO, a new capability that helps marketing teams improve visibility in AI search engines. Gradial GEO identifies gaps in how a brand appears in generative search results and executes the changes needed to improve visibility automatically.

The Problem: GEO Without Execution Is Just a Report

As AI-powered search tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity increasingly shape how buyers discover products and services, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), the practice of ensuring brands appear in AI-generated answers and recommendations, has become a top priority for CMOs in 2026.

However, most GEO tools today are visibility tools: they show you where you stand but leave your marketing team responsible for acting on the recommendations. Those recommendations feed backlogs. Backlogs slow execution. And because AI models re-crawl constantly and evolve on a weekly basis, brands cannot afford to treat GEO as a quarterly audit.

GEO is a continuous operation. It requires continuous execution.

The Solution: Gradial Closes the Execution Loop

Gradial GEO analyzes how a brand appears across leading AI search engines, identifies visibility gaps across website content, and executes the recommended fixes automatically, directly in the CMS, without creating new backlog for marketing teams.

Because Gradial already executes marketing work across enterprise web stacks, those fixes don't sit in a report. They get implemented immediately. And because AI models evolve constantly, Gradial agents continuously update pages and content so brands can maintain and improve their AI search visibility in real time.

With Gradial GEO, marketing teams can:

Analyze how their brand appears across AI search engines including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity

how their brand appears across AI search engines including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity Identify where competitors are cited and recommended instead

where competitors are cited and recommended instead Detect content gaps on their website that reduce AI visibility

content gaps on their website that reduce AI visibility Execute fixes automatically (new pages, content updates, and structural improvements) directly in the CMS

fixes automatically (new pages, content updates, and structural improvements) directly in the CMS Simulate how content will be presented by LLMs before it goes live, so teams can optimize ahead of publish, not after





The result is an always-on GEO optimization loop where insights and execution run continuously as AI models evolve, with brand governance and QA built into every change.

What This Means

"AI search is fundamentally changing how buyers discover brands. Marketing teams need more than insights about where they're missing visibility. They need a system that can constantly execute the changes required to improve it. Gradial GEO closes that execution loop."

— Anish Chadalavada, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Gradial

Gradial's belief: your website is the source of truth that AI models reference. Brands that build a tight execution loop for both human and machine audiences will win the next decade of discovery. Brands that treat GEO as a reporting exercise will get left behind.

Availability

Gradial GEO is available today as part of the Gradial platform. Enterprise marketing teams can request a complimentary GEO visibility analysis at:

https://www.gradial.com/geo-analysis

About Gradial

Gradial is the system of work for enterprise marketing. Gradial agents automate marketing workflows across content, digital, and campaign operations, executing jobs across the content supply chain so teams can move from brief to live in minutes rather than weeks.

Gradial works with leading global enterprises including AWS, T-Mobile, Prudential, Wells Fargo, Kaiser Permanente, and many others to streamline marketing execution across complex technology stacks including Adobe Experience Manager, Sitecore, Salesforce, Marketo, Figma, Jira, and more.

What makes Gradial different: Unlike AI tools focused on content creation, Gradial focuses on content execution: the full operational chain between brief and live, including authoring, QA, governance, variants, migrations, and approvals. Execution is not the last mile. It is the entire job.

Learn more at www.gradial.com

Media Contact: press@gradial.com