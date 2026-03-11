New Survey of 120,000+ Americans Reveals Massive Demand for Flexible, At-Home Earning — Online Tasks Rank as the #1 Preferred Side Hustle Category

Tampa, FL, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans want extra income — and they want it on their terms. That's the headline finding from a new survey of more than 123,000 U.S. adults by KashKick, a leading cash-back rewards platform and one of the best apps to make money online. The study — one of the largest of its kind on American earning preferences — paints a clear picture: demand for flexible, work-from-home earning opportunities is at a fever pitch, and online tasks top the list of preferred ways to earn.

Make Money From Home

KashKick, a leading cash-back rewards platform, commissioned the study to better understand the financial needs and earning preferences of everyday Americans. The findings reveal a population actively seeking supplemental income, with clear preferences around flexibility, accessibility and ease of entry.

"These numbers tell a story that the mainstream narrative around side hustles often misses," said a spokesperson for KashKick. "People aren't just looking for any extra income — they want earning opportunities that fit their lives. That means working from home, setting their own schedule, and not needing a special skillset to get started. That's exactly what KashKick was built for."

Key Findings: What 123,000+ Americans Say About Earning Extra Money

The KashKick Earning Preferences Survey — conducted among 123,823 U.S. adults across a range of employment statuses, income levels and age groups — revealed the following:

62% are actively searching for new ways to earn income daily or several times per week — signaling urgent, not passive, demand.

69% say having a side income is "important" or "very important" to them personally.

53.8% are most interested in side hustles or gig work — the single most popular income category, ahead of full-time employment (33.4%) and part-time jobs (34.6%).

Online tasks, surveys and data entry ranked #1 as the most appealing earning category among all options surveyed, earning the highest weighted score (6.72 out of 9).

55.6% say a flexible schedule is the most important factor when choosing how to earn — the #1 consideration by a wide margin.

46.6% require the ability to work from home, making remote accessibility a near non-negotiable.

26.8% say no prior experience needed is a top factor — underscoring demand for low-barrier opportunities.

Who Is the Modern Side Hustler? Younger, Female and Earning Under $50K

The survey sample reflects the real face of Americans seeking supplemental income:

79% of respondents identify as female — a striking demographic signal for brands and platforms serving this space.

75% are between the ages of 18 and 44, with the 25–34 cohort representing the largest single group (nearly 30%).

62% report household incomes under $50,000 annually — confirming that flexible earning opportunities are a genuine financial need, not a hobby, for the majority of this audience.

Only 39.8% are employed full-time, meaning the majority are navigating non-traditional or unstable employment situations.

What the Data Means for the Gig Economy — and for KashKick

The survey results arrive at a pivotal moment. While broader side hustle participation has moderated in 2025 — Bankrate reports 27% of adults currently have a side hustle, down from 36% in 2024 — demand for the right kind of side income remains intense. The KashKick data suggests the gap isn't in motivation; it's in finding opportunities that match what people actually want.

"The data confirms what we've always believed — people want earning opportunities that fit around their lives, not the other way around," said a KashKick spokesperson. "What they're looking for is simple: log on, complete a task, get paid. That's the model that works."

KashKick members can earn extra money from home by completing surveys, playing games, trying new apps and shopping online — all from their phone, with no experience required and a $10 cash-out minimum via PayPal.

Survey Methodology

The KashKick Earning Preferences Survey was conducted among 123,823 U.S. adults. Respondents were asked about their employment status, income-seeking behaviors, preferences for earning opportunity types, and demographic background. The survey captured responses across a broad range of ages, income levels, employment statuses and gender identities, providing one of the most comprehensive views of American earning preferences published to date.

About KashKick

KashKick is a U.S.-based rewards platform that helps members earn real cash by completing everyday tasks — playing games, taking surveys, trying new apps and shopping online. With a $10 cash-out minimum, fast PayPal payouts and a transparent earnings model, KashKick is designed for people who want a low-effort, no-nonsense way to earn a little extra money. Available on iOS and Android.

