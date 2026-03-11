MONDAY.COM LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against monday.com Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In monday.com (MNDY) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired common stock in monday.com between September 17, 2025, to February 6, 2026

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against monday.com Ltd. (“monday.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MNDY) in The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired monday.com common stock between September 17, 2025, to February 6, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 11, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth on the back of its continued expansion of its core platform, AI-driven investments, increasing enterprise adoption and multi-product integration. In truth, the Company was seeing new customer growth decelerating, weaker expansion within existing accounts and longer enterprise sales cycles, making monday.com’s $1.8 billion 2027 target increasingly unlikely to be met. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.



Next Steps:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

