BlackLine to Host Virtual AI Investor Session

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL), today announced that BlackLine’s management team will host a virtual AI investor session on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm PT.

Registration for the investor session will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity - a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provide finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.

With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

matt.humphries@blackline.com