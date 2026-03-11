RadNet, Inc. to Present at the 28th Annual Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 12th

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services and digital health solutions, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 28th Annual Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/031026a_js/?entity=144_X3VLDEI__;!!COmMWt7_Sw!XlHi2Z0Y8oljWTGFQhCAlqx-WUpj99UPNp1_sposW-TqahO41Keizcqhw9B4eULlXCe9bGpTDgrQlnQ9cI0$

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel



About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800