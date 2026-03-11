Reed’s Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Conference Call for March 25 at 8:30 a.m. ET

NORWALK, Conn., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE American: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Reed’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 717-1738

International dial-in number: (646) 307-1865

Conference ID: 59633

Webcast: Reed’s Q4 & FY 2025 Conference Call

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.reedsinc.com.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and better-for-you sodas. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 32,000 stores nationwide.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

ir@reedsinc.com

(720) 330-2829