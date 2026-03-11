Jeffrey Ludwig Reappointed to Federal Reserve Advisory Council

EFFINGHAM, Ill., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (“Midland” or the “Company”) announced today that Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer has been reappointed to the Federal Advisory Council (“FAC”) of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board. The Council, established by Congress under the Federal Reserve Act, provides the Board of Governors with the financial industry’s perspective on matters under the Board’s jurisdiction, including both regulatory and monetary policy.

As a FAC member, Mr. Ludwig will meet several times each year with the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors as well as the heads of staff of other principal financial industry regulatory agencies and will have the opportunity to present information and views on the economy.

“This reappointment reflects the importance of community and regional banks in shaping conversations about the U.S. economy,” said Ludwig. “It’s an opportunity to ensure the experiences of small and mid-sized businesses, local markets, and the customers we serve every day are part of broader economic dialogue.”

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.51 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.48 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit midlandsb.com or follow Midland States Bank on LinkedIn.