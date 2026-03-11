New Crypto: Pepeto Announces Presale Update at $7.93M Raised While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets New ATH

Dubai, UAE, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto announced its latest presale update this week with total funds raised reaching $7.93 million and the numbers growing faster than any meme coin presale in recent memory. The speed reflects the seriousness of the team and their commitment to building a whole new movement in crypto, not just a project, where investors feel ownership and take it to heart as their own.

The new crypto Pepeto is built on Ethereum with a goal to solve the problems still holding the network back, and it makes sense to look at the ethereum price prediction first to see where this blockchain is heading, then go deeper into what makes people rush to secure a spot before the listing closes the window.

New Crypto Pepeto Raises $7.93M as Ethereum Price Prediction Points to a New All Time High

Pepeto's $7.93 million raised is a strong signal of conviction, and while Ethereum still faces challenges from high gas fees to expensive bridging and security risks that cost users $1.3 billion in 2025, the blockchain keeps improving and Pepeto is designed to push it even further.

The ethereum price prediction makes the opportunity clearer. InvestingHaven projects ETH moving toward $10,000 as DeFi and global adoption accelerate, while Standard Chartered holds $7,500, and analysts are calling for a new all time high as the Pectra upgrade makes the network faster and cheaper. ETH traded at $0.90 in 2015 and the ethereum price prediction confirms the best years are still ahead.

That growth directly benefits the new crypto Pepeto. Reports indicate that among the largest presale positions are wallets tied to Ethereum whales who understand this network better than anyone and see the clear potential. But the project also attracts meme coin communities whose viral energy pushes projects across every crypto channel, the same force that took Shiba Inu and Dogecoin to billions with nothing underneath. When Ethereum whale conviction meets meme coin virality inside a project with real exchange infrastructure, early investors could see multiples people spend entire cycles searching for.

New Crypto Pepeto Solves Ethereum's Biggest Problems With Exchange Infrastructure Built by Experts

Pepeto's utility targets the exact problems that frustrate Ethereum users daily. Gas fees make small trades uneconomical, so Pepeto built zero fee trading that keeps every dollar working. Moving tokens between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana is slow and expensive, so the team built a zero cost bridge that transfers any asset across all three chains instantly. Unverified contracts drain billions yearly, so Pepeto added AI screening checks every token before it reaches the listing floor. And security is among the main goals of the team, SolidProof audit verified every contract before the presale opened, and a former Binance executive joined the team to build the exchange alongside the cofounder who took the original Pepe to $7 billion.

The project grows fast because the people who invested months ago keep returning for bigger positions as the listing approaches. They see promises delivered with every update, they trust the team, and they want larger holdings because revenue sharing pays more to wallets that hold more, permanently, from every trade, and secure bigger outcomes after the listing. That returning conviction during extreme fear is what happens when a community genuinely believes they are part of something that will be rewriting the crypto history.

Conclusion

Crypto has always rewarded the people with vision, the ones who spot infrastructure before the world catches up and act while the entry is quiet. Even Ethereum itself proved this. The people who bought ETH at $0.90 in 2015 or even at $8 in early 2017 built wealth that changed their lives permanently, and the ethereum price prediction now pointing toward $7,500 to $10,000 means people buying ETH today at $2,000 could see a solid 3x to 5x over time. But the early window for ETH is long gone.

Pepeto's early window is still open, and it will not stay open for long because the Binance listing is approaching and every stage fills faster than the last. Pepeto is not just a project. It is a movement and a whole new category in crypto, and in a few months the conversation will split into two groups: the people who bought Pepeto now and the ones who knew about it, hesitated, and spent the rest of the cycle wishing they had acted when the presale was still accepting entries. The Pepeto official website is where spots in the biggest story of this cycle are getting secured, still open, but not for long.

FAQs

Where is the ethereum price prediction heading in 2026?

InvestingHaven projects the ethereum price prediction toward $10,000 as adoption accelerates, Standard Chartered holds $7,500, and multiple analysts expect a new all time high as the Pectra upgrade makes Ethereum faster and cheaper.

Is Pepeto a good investment on Ethereum?

Pepeto has $7.93 million raised, a SolidProof audit, a $7 billion cofounder, a former Binance executive, and permanent revenue sharing from every trade on the exchange. The ethereum price prediction growth directly benefits projects built on the network.

Is Pepeto secure Investment?

Pepeto holds a completed SolidProof audit, a former Binance executive on the development team, and $7.93 million raised from wallets that keep returning after every development update.









