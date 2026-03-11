Corcept Therapeutics Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT). The investigation focuses on Corcept’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

On December 31, 2025, Corcept disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the Company’s new drug application for relacorilant. Following this disclosure, Corcept’s share price declined approximately 50%.

On January 30, 2026, the market reacted to a corrected CRL that was widely disseminated, which stated that prior to submission of the application, the FDA had informed Corcept on several occasions of concerns regarding the adequacy of the clinical development program and that the Company should expect significant review issues if it submitted the application. Following this disclosure, Corcept’s share price declined again by double digits.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Corcept complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Corcept stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

