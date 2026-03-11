Jessup University Board of Trustees Announces National Search for President

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jessup University Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the official launch of a national search for the university’s president. As communicated to Jessup stakeholders in December, the Board committed to beginning a national search in 2026, and this announcement continues that commitment as part of securing strategic leadership for Jessup’s future. The Board has approved the search process and is forming a representative search committee whose members are being appointed to help identify a mission-aligned leader to guide Jessup into its next chapter of growth and impact.

The Board also remains committed to the university’s ongoing financial turnaround and stabilization efforts and will continue working closely with CEO and Interim President Dr. Parnell M. Lovelace, Jr. to sustain the considerable progress that has already been made. The presidential search will move forward alongside these efforts as the university continues strengthening its foundation and preparing for the future.

“The Board is committed to a prayerful and diligent search for a leader who shares our vision to educate transformational leaders for the glory of God,” said Bonnie Gore, Chair of the Jessup University Board of Trustees. “We look forward to identifying a president who will lead the University during this pivotal season.”

The search will be chaired by Jessup Trustee Rachael Gelsinger. A representative search committee including members of the Board, faculty, and broader Jessup constituency will work in conjunction with the search firm to conduct a national search and identify candidates who align with the university’s mission and future vision.

“We are grateful for the decisive leadership and steady progress being made under Dr. Lovelace during this important season for Jessup,” said Rachael Gelsinger, Jessup Trustee and Chair of the Presidential Search Committee. “As the Board begins this national search, our goal is to identify a leader who is deeply aligned with Jessup’s mission and prepared to build on that momentum as the university moves into its next chapter.”

To facilitate this vital search, Jessup University has partnered with FaithSearch Partners, a premier executive search firm with a 98% success rate across more than 1,000 searches. Their Higher Education practice is led by Senior Vice President Dr. Andy Westmoreland, who brings 40 years of academic experience and two former college presidencies to Jessup’s search for mission-aligned leadership. Members of the FaithSearch Partners team are expected to be on campus for initial stakeholder interviews in advance of formally launching the search.

The Board is prioritizing the quality and fit of the candidates and working along a designated timeline. Updates will be shared with the university community as available. A dedicated search landing page featuring FAQs as well as directions for nominating candidates will be available soon.

