MariMed Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

Delivered Revenue Growth in Challenging Environment, Sixth Consecutive Year of Positive Adjusted EBITDA, and Strengthened Balance Sheet

NORWOOD, Mass., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Despite continued pricing pressure across many cannabis markets, the Company generated revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA for the sixth consecutive year, reflecting the strength of its branded product portfolio and disciplined operational execution.

2025 Highlights

  • Revenue of $159.8 million
  • Sixth consecutive year of positive Adjusted EBITDA
  • Wholesale revenue increased 11%
  • Distribution expanded to 85% of dispensaries in core markets
  • Betty’s Eddies ranked #1 edible across four states
  • Completed restructuring of Series B obligation, extending maturity 4.6 years

MariMed CEO Jon Levine commented, “We’re pleased to report record revenues as well as positive adjusted EBITDA for the sixth consecutive year. Wholesale continued to be a growth engine for the Company in 2025, increasing sales by 11 percent and expanding our distribution footprint to 85 percent of the dispensaries in our core markets. Our brands continue to resonate with our customers, led by Betty’s Eddies™ fruit chews, which ranked as the top-selling edible across Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware and Illinois, and Vibations™ drink mix, which ranked fourth among cannabis beverages of any kind sold across those states.”

“Looking ahead to 2026, we have a number of drivers to fuel our growth. These include: a full year of financial contribution following the launch of adult-use cannabis sales in Delaware last August and the launch of our brand distribution in Maine through a new licensing partner during the fourth quarter of 2025; and revenue generated by the new Columbus, Ohio, dispensary we intend to open during the year.”

MariMed CFO Mario Pinho added, ”MariMed was pleased to report revenue growth, protected margins, and stronger liquidity in 2025, reflecting disciplined execution across our platform against a broadly flat industry environment. Our successful brand distribution model, coupled with a clean balance sheet that contains no material debt maturities in the near-term, positions the Company to execute our growth strategy without near-term capital pressure. Our financial priorities remain consistent: protecting margins, deploying capital into the highest-return opportunities, and maintaining a strong liquidity profile. We believe this disciplined approach positions MariMed to continue generate long-term shareholder value while navigating near-term volatility across the sector.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated financial highlights (in millions, except percentage amounts):

 Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Revenue$41.7  $38.9  $159.8  $157.7 
GAAP Gross margin 25%  32%  36%  40%
Non-GAAP Gross margin 40%  43%  41%  43%
GAAP Net loss$(4.6) $(8.3) $(14.5) $(12.4)
Non-GAAP Net (loss) income$2.2  $(3.1) $(2.9) $(3.6)
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA$4.4  $5.9  $16.9  $19.3 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 11%  15%  11%  12%
                

See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.

CONFERENCE CALL

MariMed management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss these results. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed’s Investor Relations website, or by clicking the following link: https://app.webinar.net/4okRloNdnZ8.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following developments in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:

  • October 23:   Announced a licensing agreement with Farm 2 Hand, LLC, a New York State cannabis license holder. The agreement will enable the Company to distribute its portfolio of products throughout New York upon completion of a kitchen it is building with Farm 2 Hand and receipt of regulatory approvals.
  • October 28:   Announced the Company’s exit from the Missouri market, following a strategic review of its business in the state, allowing MariMed to focus resources on higher-return opportunities within its core markets.   
  • November 3:   Announced manufacturing and distribution agreements to support the planned launch of the Company’s Vibations™ beverage brand into the hemp-derived THC market, beginning with Rhode Island in 2026.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following development:

  • March 2:  Announced a Restructuring and Exchange Agreement with the holders of its $14.725 million Series B Convertible Preferred Stock. The Agreement eliminated the Company’s February 28. 2026 mandatory conversion date obligation and replaced it with a combination of long-dated instruments. The transaction extends the weighted average maturity of the obligation to 4.6 years, reducing near-term refinancing risk and enhancing the Company’s liquidity profile.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

MariMed’s management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, and planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Net income (loss), Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Net (loss) income and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

  • depreciation of fixed assets;
  • amortization of acquired intangible assets;
  • Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;
  • inventory revaluation;
  • stock-based compensation;
  • severance;
  • legal settlements; and
  • acquisition-related and other expenses.

For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

IMPORTANT CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties.   All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding projected financial results for 2023, including management’s belief that it will have its fourth consecutive year of positive operating cash flow, anticipated openings of dispensaries and facilities, timing of regulatory approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.   Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “expectations”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions regarding our business, timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain new licenses, business prospects and strategic growth plan, and other future conditions.   Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict.   Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, including, among others, reductions in customer spending, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and disruptions from the integration efforts of acquired companies.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations.   These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company’s services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.   In providing these forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007

MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 December 31,
  2025   2024 
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$8,884  $7,282 
Accounts receivable, net 9,114   8,742 
Inventory 36,601   33,488 
Deferred rents receivable    556 
Notes receivable, current portion 866   52 
Other current assets 3,825   3,389 
Total current assets 59,290   53,509 
Property and equipment, net 89,385   94,167 
Intangible assets, net 17,210   18,639 
Goodwill 24,002   15,812 
Notes receivable, net of current portion    840 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,723   8,730 
Finance lease right-of-use assets 4,024   4,073 
Other assets 931   11,219 
Total assets$202,565  $206,989 
    
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Mortgages and notes payable, current portion$2,553  $5,126 
Accounts payable 14,586   13,189 
Accrued expenses and other 9,509   4,435 
Deferred revenue 1,394   1,329 
Income taxes payable 26,981   21,922 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,952   1,988 
Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,092   2,018 
Total current liabilities 59,067   50,007 
Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion 70,192   69,860 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 6,616   7,549 
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,956   1,926 
Other liabilities    100 
Total liabilities 137,831   129,442 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Mezzanine equity:   
Series B convertible preferred stock 14,725   14,725 
Series C convertible preferred stock    4,275 
Total mezzanine equity 14,725   19,000 
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock 397   381 
Additional paid-in capital 179,405   173,366 
Accumulated deficit (127,932)  (113,448)
Noncontrolling interests (1,861)  (1,752)
Total stockholders’ equity 50,009   58,547 
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity$202,565  $206,989 


MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
 Three months ended Year ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
Revenue$41,650  $38,949  $159,826  $157,709 
Cost of revenue 31,148   26,293   101,945   95,096 
Gross profit 10,502   12,656   57,881   62,613 
        
Gross margin 25.2%  32.5%  36.2%  39.7%
        
Operating expenses:       
Personnel 6,754   6,381   28,515   27,059 
Marketing and promotion 1,166   1,228   3,976   6,712 
General and administrative 6,957   6,574   26,142   25,618 
Acquisition-related and other 90   146   486   951 
Bad debt 60   (205)  1,582   (336)
Total operating expenses 15,027   14,124   60,701   60,004 
        
(Loss) income from operations (4,525)  (1,468)  (2,820)  2,609 
        
Interest and other (expense) income:       
Interest expense (2,153)  (1,886)  (7,502)  (6,944)
Interest income 103   38   177   114 
Other expense, net (753)     (717)  (50)
Total interest and other expense, net (2,803)  (1,848)  (8,042)  (6,880)
        
Loss before income taxes (7,328)  (3,316)  (10,862)  (4,271)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,687)  4,948   3,594   8,159 
        
Net loss (4,641)  (8,264)  (14,456)  (12,430)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10)  3   28   37 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(4,631) $(8,267) $(14,484) $(12,467)
        
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:       
Basic$(0.01) $(0.02) $(0.04) $(0.03)
Diluted$(0.01) $(0.02) $(0.04) $(0.03)
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic 395,299   381,249   390,135   379,153 
Diluted 395,299   381,249   390,135   379,153 


MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Year ended
 December 31,
  2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(14,484) $(12,467)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 28   37 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 8,109   7,910 
Amortization of intangible assets 3,401   2,948 
Stock-based compensation 1,860   1,050 
Amortization of warrants issued as payment for services received    218 
Amortization of debt discount 459   358 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 73   73 
Payment-in-kind interest 30   104 
Bad debt expense (income) 1,582   (336)
Obligations settled with common stock 3   10 
Loss on disposal of assets 834   13 
Loss on changes in fair value of investments    145 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net (429)  (1,207)
Inventory (6)  (8,182)
Deferred rents receivable 12   74 
Other current assets 1,035   883 
Other assets (2,606)  1,421 
Accounts payable 841   4,188 
Accrued expenses and other 3,162   1,754 
Deferred revenue 65   303 
Income taxes payable 3,726   7,488 
Net cash provided by operating activities 7,695   6,785 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment (1,167)  (11,960)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 231   (4,250)
Advances toward future business acquisitions (50)  (100)
Purchases and renewals of cannabis licenses (465)  (712)
Proceeds from notes receivable 26   50 
Return on investment    44 
Proceeds from disposal of assets 45   22 
Due from third party    (227)
Net cash used in investing activities (1,380)  (17,133)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from Construction to Permanent Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loan    5,077 
Proceeds from mortgages 2,000   1,163 
Payment of third-party debt issuance costs in connection with debt (9)   
Principal payments of mortgages (1,495)  (382)
Repayment and retirement of mortgages (689)   
Principal payments of promissory notes (3,066)  (1,177)
Principal payments of finance leases (1,317)  (1,557)
Distributions (137)  (139)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,713)  2,985 
    
Net increase (decrease) to cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,602   (7,363)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 7,282   14,645 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year$8,884  $7,282 


MariMed Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
 
 Three months ended Year ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA       
GAAP (Loss) income from operations$(4,525) $(1,468) $(2,820) $2,609 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,073   2,161   8,109   7,910 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 809   883   3,401   2,948 
Inventory revaluation 5,559   3,667   5,559   3,667 
Stock-based compensation 382   278   1,860   1,050 
Severance 42   211   266   211 
Acquisition-related and other 90   146   486   951 
Adjusted EBITDA$4,430  $5,878  $16,861  $19,346 
        
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue)       
GAAP (Loss) Income from operations (10.9%)  (3.8%)  (1.8%)  1.7%
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 5.1%  5.5%  5.0%  5.0%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.9%  2.3%  2.1%  1.9%
Inventory revaluation 13.3%  9.5%  3.5%  2.3%
Stock-based compensation 0.9%  0.7%  1.2%  0.7%
Severance 0.1%  0.5%  0.2%  0.1%
Acquisition-related and other 0.2%  0.4%  0.3%  0.6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.6%  15.1%  10.5%  12.3%


GAAP Gross margin25.2% 32.5% 36.2% 39.7%
Inventory revaluation13.4% 9.4% 3.5% 2.4%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets1.3% 1.3% 1.4% 1.0%
Non-GAAP Gross margin39.9% 43.2% 41.1% 43.1%


GAAP Net loss$(4,641) $(8,264) $(14,456) $(12,430)
Inventory revaluation 5,559   3,667   5,559   3,667 
Stock-based compensation 382   278   1,860   1,050 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 809   883   3,401   2,948 
Severance 42   211   266   211 
Acquisition-related and other 90   146   486   951 
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)$2,241  $(3,079) $(2,884) $(3,603)


MariMed Inc.
Supplemental Information
Revenue Components
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Three months ended Year ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2025  2024  2025  2024
Product revenue:       
Product revenue - retail 23,387  22,124  89,024  91,275
Product revenue - wholesale 17,631  16,212  69,579  62,895
Total product revenue 41,018  38,336  158,603  154,170
Other revenue 632  613  1,223  3,539
Total revenue$41,650 $38,949 $159,826 $157,709



