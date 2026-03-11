New Study Shows the Life-Changing Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy-Based Youth Mentoring

San Francisco, California, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 11, 2026 – San Francisco, Calif. – A national youth mentoring program, founded by the YMCA of Greater San Francisco, has shown marked promise of reducing problem behaviors in youth as well as improvement of academic performance and school and family connectedness, according to a randomized controlled trial led by researcher Roger Jarjoura and his colleagues at the American Institutes for Research (AIR). AIR’s trial was centered on measuring the success factors of Reach & Rise, an established mentoring program for youth (ages 6-17) who face challenges such as decline in mental health, low self-esteem, and family or peer conflict.

Published in February 2026 in the American Journal of Community Psychology, the randomized controlled trial by AIR evaluated approximately 600 youth, consisting of one group actively involved in Reach & Rise and a second control group of youth on the program’s waitlist. Conducted over 15 months and with an 85% response rate, the study found that youth participating in Reach & Rise were nearly twice as likely to stay out of trouble, with delinquency rates at 8% versus 15% in the control group. Substance use fell from 43% to 28% for those in the program. In addition, the Reach & Rise youth reported having a better connection to school, and their caregivers reported improved academic performance.

"This research affirms what the YMCA of Greater San Francisco has always believed: that community is the foundation of wellbeing," said Jamie Bruning-Miles, CEO of the YMCA of Greater San Francisco. “Reach & Rise, which was founded in San Francisco, connects vulnerable youth with caring and trained adult mentor volunteers in our community who guide them towards success and a better future.”

As California continues to invest heavily in youth mental and behavioral health reform while local systems face scrutiny over implementation and access gaps, Reach & Rise offers a community-based, prevention-focused model developed in San Francisco that complements traditional mental health services.

About Reach & Rise

The Reach & Rise program was created in San Francisco in 1992 by Chip Rich, the YMCA of Greater San Francisco’s current Chief Innovation Officer and a licensed mental health practitioner. Due to the program’s success in San Francisco, it was rolled out nationally. It stands today as one of the most evidence-backed volunteer mentoring models in the country and is currently used by YMCA associations in 11 states. Reach & Rise has served more than 10,000 youth since its inception, thanks to the generous volunteers who give their time and heart to serving youth in their own communities.

The name Reach & Rise reflects the program's core belief: that every young person, when reached by a consistent and caring adult, has the capacity to rise. What sets the model apart from traditional community mentoring is the deliberate integration of cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, into every match.

"Therapeutic mentoring is powerful because it combines the healing impact of a trusted relationship with intentional emotional support," said Shinquell Green, national director of Reach & Rise. "The research by AIR matters deeply to those of us doing this work every day, because it reflects the real impact that evidence-based mentoring can have in a young person’s life, helping them build confidence, resilience and hope.”

An Enthusiastic Endorsement by a Prominent Mentoring Expert

Reach & Rise was recently the subject of a prominent feature story by Jean Rhodes Ph.D in The Chronicle of Evidence-Based Mentoring, a widely respected online publication focused on youth mentoring science and practice. In her article, Dr. Rhodes describes Reach & Rise as a program that "deserves close attention" and says, “it offers rare experimental evidence that a volunteer mentoring program grounded in cognitive behavioral principles can reduce externalizing problems, specifically delinquency and substance use, while improving school connectedness.

Support Reach & Rise: Become a Mentor, Be a Donor

Reach & Rise is actively recruiting volunteer mentors across the Bay Area and nationwide. No clinical experience required; mentors receive full CBT-informed training and ongoing support.

The Y's ability to sustain and grow this work depends on the willingness of adults to make a difference in the lives of youth, and the generosity of donors who believe every young person deserves a caring adult in their corner. Learn more about how to volunteer and how to donate.

About YMCA of Greater San Francisco

With 15 locations, a residential camp and more than 130 program sites in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties, the YMCA of Greater San Francisco is one of the Bay Area’s largest community service organizations. The Y promotes individual and community wellbeing for people of all ages through wellness programs, youth development and critical social services. The programs and services at each local Y are shaped by the needs and aspirations of the people it serves, building strong bonds of connection at the community level. Through partnerships with neighborhood associations, schools, civic leaders and businesses, the Y continues to evolve and expand, providing safe spaces in which people can be authentic, belong to a welcoming community, and become their best selves. Learn more at ymcasf.org.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Shinquell Green, National Director of Reach & Rise

Chip Rich, Chief Innovation Officer at YMCA of Greater San Francisco and Founder of Reach & Rise

Joe Newfield, 2026 Reach & Rise Mentor of the Year

Attachment