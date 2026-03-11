WSP announces private offering of US$1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes

MONTREAL, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it has priced a private offering (the “Offering”) of US$650 million aggregate principal amount of 5.039% senior unsecured notes due September 18, 2031 (the “2031 Notes”) and US$850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.714% senior unsecured notes due September 18, 2036 (together with the 2031 Notes, the “Notes”).

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay a portion of the advances and drawdowns under certain of the Corporation's credit facilities incurred in connection with the payment of the purchase price in respect of the acquisition of TRC Companies, which closed on February 24, 2026, and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 18, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be direct, senior unsecured obligations of WSP, will rank pari passu with all of the existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of WSP, and will be issued pursuant to a trust indenture, as supplemented by a first supplemental indenture in respect of the Notes, each dated as of March 18, 2026.

The Corporation is offering the Notes pursuant to an exemption under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”). The initial purchasers of the Notes will offer the Notes only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act or outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any other state or jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of, the U.S. Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In addition to disclosure of historical information, WSP may make or provide statements or information in this press release that are not based on historical or current facts and which are considered to be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and/or United States securities laws. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations of management of WSP (“Management”) regarding, without limitation, the growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of WSP or the trends affecting its industry.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and/or United States securities legislation, including about the timing and completion of the proposed Offering, the expected use of proceeds of the Offering, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “forecast”, “project”, “intend”, “target”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or terminology of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements reflect current beliefs of Management and are based on certain factors and assumptions, which by their nature are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in section 20, “Risk Factors” of WSP’s Management and Discussion Analysis for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Corporation with securities regulators or securities commissions or other documents that the Corporation makes public, which may cause events or results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

ABOUT WSP

WSP is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).

For more information, please contact:

Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

Phone: 438-843-7317

alain.michaud@wsp.com