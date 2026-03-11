PEO AlphaQuest Thematic PE ETF (LQPE) to Close

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group, PEO Partners, and AlphaQuest announce the planned closure and liquidation of the PEO AlphaQuest Thematic PE ETF (NYSE: LQPE) (the “Fund”). The Fund’s last day of trading is expected to be Monday, March 23, 2026, and the Fund is expected to liquidate on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Shares of the Fund are expected to be delisted from NYSE at the close of regular trading on Monday, March 23, 2026 (the “Closing Date”). Shareholders may sell their shares in the secondary market prior to the Closing Date through their brokerage account, which may incur customary brokerage charges.

After the Closing Date, shares will no longer be listed for trading on NYSE and there can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares will exist.

Between the Closing Date and Friday, March 27, 2026 (the “Liquidation Date”), the Fund will liquidate its portfolio holdings and increase its cash and cash equivalents. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio holdings may deviate from its stated investment objective and strategy during this period.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.