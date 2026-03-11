INVESTOR ALERT: Trip.com Group Limited Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Trip.com Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Trip.com class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) publicly traded securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned De Wilde v. Trip.com Group Limited, No. 26-cv-01420 (E.D.N.Y.), the Trip.com class action lawsuit charges Trip.com and certain of Trip.com’s top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Trip.com, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services.

The Trip.com class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants recklessly understated the regulatory risk facing Trip.com as a result of its monopolistic business activities.

The Trip.com class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 14, 2026, Bloomberg published an article titled “China Starts Antitrust Probe of Trip.com Ahead of Travel Peak,” which stated that “China is investigating Trip.com . . . over alleged antitrust conduct, taking aim at the country’s dominant online travel platform.” The article further allegedly revealed that “[i]n September, the market regulator in Zhengzhou summoned Trip.com for violations of rules against setting ‘unfair restrictions’ on merchants’ transactions and prices.” On this news, the price of Trip.com American Depositary Shares fell approximately 19% over two trading sessions.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Trip.com publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Trip.com class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Trip.com investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Trip.com shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Trip.com class action lawsuit.

