Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., (“Aquestive” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AQST) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between June 16, 2025 and January 8, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Aquestive investors have until May 4, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Aquestive operates as a pharmaceutical company.

The Aquestive class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aquestive created the false impression that Aquestive was on track to receive approval for Aquestive’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Anaphylm by the January 31, 2026 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) date; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) identified deficiencies with Aquestive’s NDA for Anaphylm precluding labeling discussions and post-marketing commitments; and (iii) in order for the FDA to grant approval for any NDA, any deficiencies must be remedied, therefore the launch of Anaphylm was delayed, indicating that Aquestive failed to obtain approval for Anaphylm by the PDUFA date.

The Aquestive class action lawsuit alleges that on January 9, 2026, Aquestive disclosed that it was in receipt of an FDA letter that “identified deficiencies in the [Anaphylm] NDA that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing commitments at this time.” On this news, the price of Aquestive stock fell more than 37%, according to the complaint.

