Tier-one U.S.-based auto captive goes live in China on NETSOL’s Transcend Finance in a $10M+ deal

ENCINO, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, has announced that a tier-one U.S.-based auto captive finance company has gone live with its Transcend Finance platform in China under a contract valued at over $10 million.

Designed with a modular architecture for scalability and flexibility, Transcend Finance enables lenders, captives and commercial financiers to accelerate digital transformation, launch new business models and manage the complete finance lifecycle with intelligence and precision. This implementation marks a significant step forward in the client’s modernization and technology-driven growth.

“This $10M+ go-live puts Transcend Finance into production for a tier-one auto captive in China. It gives the client a modern, modular platform to run the full finance lifecycle and scale with the market. We’re now focused on the next phases of rollout,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc.

“This go-live reflects strong execution by our China team and a long-running relationship with global OEM captives in the market. Transcend Finance’s modular architecture and advanced automation capabilities give customers the flexibility to adapt to changing requirements in automotive finance. We value the trust this client continues to place in NETSOL in both China and the U.S.,” Ghauri added.

“We are incredibly proud of the success of this implementation,” said Omar Ghauri, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Global Delivery at NETSOL Technologies Inc. “This deployment shows we can execute at enterprise scale while meeting the needs of China’s auto finance market. With our unified, AI-enabled Transcend Platform, we are empowering our customers to innovate faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional digital experiences in one of the world’s most dynamic automotive markets.”

With a growing portfolio of premier clients in China, including global OEMs, captives and local finance companies, NETSOL has solidified its reputation as the partner of choice for organizations seeking innovation, compliance and scalability in automotive finance operations.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

