Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of monday.com, Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises monday.com, Ltd., (“monday.com” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MNDY) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). monday.com investors have until May 11, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/monday-com-ltd . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

monday.com, together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications.

The monday.com class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to monday.com’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth on the back of its continued expansion of its core platform, AI-driven investments, increasing enterprise adoption and multi-product integration; (ii) monday.com was seeing new customer growth decelerating, weaker expansion within existing accounts and longer enterprise sales cycles, making monday.com’s $1.8 billion 2027 target increasingly unlikely to be met; and (iii) defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.

The monday.com class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 9, 2026, monday.com disclosed that “we will no longer be discussing our previously provided 2027 targets, but we’ll be centering our discussion on our 2026 outlook, which reflects the continued momentum we see across our AI work platform, new product introductions and upmarket sales motion.” On this news, the price of monday.com stock fell nearly 21%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising