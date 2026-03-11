Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Camping World Holdings, Inc., (“Camping World” or the "Company") (NYSE: CWH) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Camping World investors have until May 11, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/camping-world-holdings-inc.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company overstated its ability to “surgically manage [its] inventory” to optimize profit using “data analytics;” (2) the Company overstated the retail demand of consumers it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected; (3) as a result, the Company would require “strict, corrective inventory management objectives,” negatively impacting gross profit and margins; (4) the Company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and/or guidance, including about the health of its balance sheet and/or the ability to manage SG&A expenses; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

