Bare Skin and Beauty Introduces Medik8 Niacinamide Peptides Serum for Enhanced Barrier Support

Bare Skin and Beauty, a leading skin clinic with locations in Hillarys and Ellenbrook, has expanded its treatment offerings with the introduction of Medik8's Niacinamide Peptides serum, addressing the growing demand for barrier-support and redness-reducing skincare solutions in professional clinical settings.

The addition of this advanced serum formulation reflects increasing client interest in treatments that combine niacinamide and peptides to improve skin balance, texture, and resilience. These ingredients have gained prominence in clinical skincare programs due to their proven ability to strengthen the skin barrier while reducing inflammation and supporting natural healing processes.

Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, works to regulate oil production, minimize pore appearance, and reduce redness, while peptides stimulate collagen production and enhance skin repair mechanisms. The combination creates a comprehensive approach to addressing multiple skin concerns simultaneously, from sensitivity and inflammation to texture irregularities and early signs of aging.

"The integration of niacinamide and peptides represents a significant advancement in how we approach skin barrier health," said Leon Brook, Clinical Director at Bare Skin and Beauty. "Clients are increasingly seeking treatments that not only address immediate concerns but also build long-term skin resilience. This serum perfectly complements our existing treatment protocols, particularly when combined with our LED light therapy treatments, creating synergistic results that enhance overall skin health."

The clinic's trained therapists incorporate the serum into customized treatment plans, ensuring optimal results for each client's specific skin type and concerns. As a provider of Medik8 skincare available in Perth, Bare Skin and Beauty maintains extensive product knowledge through ongoing brand training and education programs.

The growing emphasis on barrier support in professional skincare reflects broader industry trends toward gentler, more nurturing approaches to skin health. Rather than aggressive treatments that can compromise skin integrity, modern protocols focus on strengthening the skin's natural protective functions while addressing specific concerns.

Professional skin treatments at Bare Skin & Beauty now integrate this advanced serum into various service offerings, including facials, chemical peels, and skin needling procedures. The versatility of niacinamide and peptides makes them suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and reactive skin that requires additional barrier support.

The clinic has observed increased client satisfaction when combining topical treatments with complementary therapies. LED light therapy treatments, in particular, enhance the absorption and effectiveness of active ingredients while providing additional anti-inflammatory benefits through specific wavelengths of light that penetrate the skin at various depths.

Bare Skin and Beauty operates two Perth locations, offering comprehensive skin analysis and treatment planning. The clinic specializes in addressing various skin concerns including acne, pigmentation, aging, sensitivity, and sun damage through evidence-based treatments and professional-grade skincare products. Their team undergoes extensive training with partner brands including Medik8, O Cosmedics, and Dermaviduals to ensure expert guidance and treatment delivery.

