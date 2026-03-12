Nektar Therapeutics Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the NKTR Securities Class Action

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) securities between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025. Nektar is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing therapies that selectively modulate the immune system to treat autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate is rezpegaldesleukin, a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator for the treatment of, inter alia, alopecia areata.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Overstated the Prospects of its REZOLVE-AA Trial

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) enrollment in the REZOLVE-AA trial had not followed applicable instructions and protocol standards; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on the REZOLVE-AA trial’s results; (iii) accordingly, the REZOLVE-AA trial’s overall integrity and prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on December 16, 2025, Nektar issued a press release during pre-market hours “announc[ing] topline results from the 36-week induction treatment period of the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin[.]” The press release disclosed that the trial failed to reach statistical significance, which Nektar attributed to the inclusion of four patients who should not have been eligible to participate. On this news, Nektar’s stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 7.77%, to close at $49.16 per share on December 16, 2025

