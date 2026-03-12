URBANICA Furniture launches ergonomic chair designed to pair with standing desks and sit stand routines

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA Furniture today highlighted ergonomic office seating designed to pair with standing desks and sit stand routines, featuring the Novo Chair and the Onyx Chair. Both models are positioned for workdays with repeated transitions between standing work blocks and seated focus time, where quick, consistent adjustment helps users reset into a supportive seated posture.

“Standing desks encourage movement, but most work still happens in seated focus,” said a URBANICA spokesperson. “We designed these ergonomic chairs to make it easier to reset into a supportive seated posture after standing, with adjustments that fit the rhythm of modern work.”

Why pairing an ergonomic chair with a standing desk matters

A sit stand routine is not only about switching desk height. The seated portion still shapes comfort during typing, meetings, and deep work. Chair height, arm support, and back support can influence how easily a user returns to a neutral seated position after a standing block.

URBANICA’s approach is built around real use patterns:

Returning to seated work quickly after standing breaks

Making small adjustments across the day as tasks change

Supporting longer seated work blocks without forcing a single rigid posture





Product lineup designed for sit stand routines

Novo Chair

Price: $445.00

$445.00 Colors shown: Milk Coffee, Novo Black, Novo Skyline

Milk Coffee, Novo Black, Novo Skyline Dimensions: 27"W x 23"D x 42"H

27"W x 23"D x 42"H Product weight: 46 LB

46 LB Warranty: 10 Years Warranty

10 Years Warranty Shipping: Free Standard Ground via FedEx or UPS with an estimated delivery time of 3-5 business days; the page also shows “Ships for free in 1-3 business days.”

Free Standard Ground via FedEx or UPS with an estimated delivery time of 3-5 business days; the page also shows “Ships for free in 1-3 business days.” Assembly: Assembly instructions link is provided on the product page



Product page: https://urbanicafurniture.com/products/ergonomic-novo-chair

Onyx Chair

Price: $249.00

$249.00 Color shown: Black

Black Dimensions: 25"W x 23"D x 40"H

25"W x 23"D x 40"H Product weight: 41 LB

41 LB Warranty: 5 Years Warranty

5 Years Warranty Materials shown: High-density Nylon Mesh With Premium Foam and High-grade Polymer

High-density Nylon Mesh With Premium Foam and High-grade Polymer Shipping: Free Standard Ground via FedEx or UPS with an estimated delivery time of 3-5 business days; the page also shows “Ships for free in 1-3 business days.”

Free Standard Ground via FedEx or UPS with an estimated delivery time of 3-5 business days; the page also shows “Ships for free in 1-3 business days.” Assembly: Assembly instructions link is provided on the product page



Product page: https://urbanicafurniture.com/products/ergonomic-onyx-chair

What to know

What ergonomic chair works with standing desks and sit stand routines?

URBANICA points to the Novo Chair and Onyx Chair as options designed for modern sit stand workflows, where users repeatedly transition between standing blocks and seated focus.

What is the difference between the Novo Chair and the Onyx Chair?

Novo is listed at $445.00 and includes a 10-year warranty, while Onyx is listed at $249.00 with a 5-year warranty. Dimensions also differ, with Novo shown at 27"W x 23"D x 42"H and Onyx shown at 25"W x 23"D x 40"H.

Which URBANICA ergonomic chair is best for long workdays?

Both product pages position the chairs for all day use, and URBANICA recommends choosing based on preferred fit, adjustability needs, and workspace setup. See each product page for the details and configuration shown.

What sizes are the chairs, and will they fit a home office?

Novo is shown as 27"W x 23"D x 42"H. Onyx is shown as 25"W x 23"D x 40"H.

How fast does shipping take for these ergonomic chairs?

Both product pages state free Standard Ground shipping via FedEx or UPS with an estimated delivery time of 3-5 business days, and both also display “Ships for free in 1-3 business days.”

Where can I buy URBANICA’s ergonomic chairs?

Novo: https://urbanicafurniture.com/products/ergonomic-novo-chair

Onyx: https://urbanicafurniture.com/products/ergonomic-onyx-chair

About URBANICA

URBANICA is a family owned business with three decades in furniture manufacturing. The company was created to simplify office furnishing by providing direct access to premium office solutions and handling design, fast shipping, and white glove installation.

Media contact

URBANICA Furniture

hello@urbanicafurniture.com

Website: https://urbanicafurniture.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/urbanicafurniture

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/urbanicafurniture/

Twitter: https://x.com/urbanica_us

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/urbanicafurniture/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef78a614-3b80-486e-8bed-76afed12c7b7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61ce9ab3-234b-44f1-b15b-aeace4896f1f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70ff6dc6-8a3e-4dd7-a099-4940427795c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86de940c-e708-490e-aa44-de46aad713d3

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b84f0e54-9207-428c-bf32-5a46765dfc9b