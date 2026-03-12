OLDPGS in Talks with Belize Authorities to Secure Licensing for Security Firm Expansion

Gardena, California, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLDPGS – Old Patrolman Guard Services, a California-based security services company, has announced that it is currently in discussions with authorities in Belize, Central America, to obtain the required licenses to establish and operate a security services firm in the country.

The proposed expansion would mark the company’s first international operation and aims to introduce structured, licensed security services while creating employment opportunities in the region.

Founded in 2018, OLDPGS provides a range of security solutions, including armed and unarmed uniformed officers, alarm response services, and investigative support. The company is known for its operational focus on maintaining safe and secure environments for clients across multiple sectors.

If licensing approvals are granted, OLDPGS plans to establish a local presence in Belize that will deliver professional security services aligned with internationally recognized operational standards.

According to the company, the initiative is intended not only to expand its operations but also to contribute to the development of regulated employment opportunities in the security sector.

“Being able to establish licensed employment opportunities while expanding the company’s services internationally is an important step forward,” said Hayson Tasher Sr., founder of OLDPGS.

The expansion strategy includes building a structured security workforce in Belize while maintaining the company’s guiding principles: “Security you can count on” and “Dedicated to administering a safe and secure environment.”

As part of its long-term growth plan, OLDPGS is also exploring additional service expansions connected to the security industry. These potential developments include investigative services, tactical equipment retail, and specialized security divisions that may be introduced as the company grows its operational footprint.

The Belize initiative represents the first step in OLDPGS’ broader vision of expanding the Old Patrolman brand into new markets while strengthening professional security standards and employment pathways.

Further updates regarding licensing approvals and operational timelines will be announced as discussions progress.

About OLDPGS – Old Patrolman Guard Services

Founded in 2018, OLDPGS – Old Patrolman Guard Services provides security solutions including armed and unarmed uniformed officers, alarm response services, and investigations. The company operates with a mission to deliver dependable security services and maintain safe environments for its clients.

For more information, visit: www.oldpatrolmanguardservicesoldpgs.org.

Media Contact:

Hayson Tasher Sr.

Email:Hayson@oldpatrolmanguardservicesoldpgs.org

Website:www.oldpatrolmanguardservicesoldpgs.org

Place:California, United States of America