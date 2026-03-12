Kyndryl Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. - KD

NEW ORLEANS, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 13, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (“Kyndryl” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KD), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between August 7, 2024 and February 9, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

Kyndryl and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 9, 2026, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Form 10-Q Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and that “the Company anticipates reporting material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting for the period covered in the Quarterly Report, as well as for the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and the first two fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2026, which are expected to include, but may not be limited to, the effectiveness and strength of certain functions at the Company, including with respect to controls related to information and communication and tone at the top,” as well as the departure of its C.F.O and General Counsel. On this news, the price of Kyndryl’s shares fell $12.90 per share, or 55%, to close at $10.59 on February 9, 2026.

The case is Brander v. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00782.

About ClaimsFiler

