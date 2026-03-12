Artrix Launches Influx Vape Hardware to Solve the Flavor–Density Trade-off in Modern Cannabis Vaporization

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artrix, a global provider of cannabis vaporization hardware solutions, today announced the launch of Influx, a new vape hardware platform engineered to address a growing industry challenge: achieving strong vapor output without compromising terpene flavor performance.

As cannabis extracts evolve toward higher terpene content and increased viscosity, the market has faced a persistent trade-off. Premium extracts, such as live resin and live rosin, require lower temperatures to maintain their delicate terpene integrity, yet many devices rely on excessive heat to generate the dense vapor clouds consumers expect. The result is often a compromised experience where flavor is sacrificed for cloud production.





Built to Resolve the Flavor–Density Trade-off

At the core of Influx is an expanded ceramic heating architecture that increases the heating coverage within the vaporization chamber. This broader interface allows thicker, terpene-rich oils to vaporize more efficiently at controlled temperatures. By maximizing surface area rather than increasing heat, Influx helps preserve the authentic flavor profile of the extract while maintaining robust vapor production.

Through this design, Influx delivers vapor density approaching dual-core performance while maintaining the structural reliability and leak-resistance of a single-core system. This simplifies the internal architecture, reducing the sealing complexities and clogging risks often associated with high-viscosity cannabis extracts.

A Screen Display Designed for Brand Differentiation

Beyond vaporization performance, Influx introduces an integrated screen display that combines real-time device feedback with brand customization capabilities. The display enables brands to embed logos and interface graphics directly into the hardware, transforming the device into a branded touchpoint. This added layer of customization helps brands strengthen shelf differentiation and improve product visibility in increasingly competitive retail environments.

Supporting the Next Phase of Cannabis Vape Evolution

Rita Yi, Chief Marketing Officer at Artrix, said the development of Influx reflects a broader shift in cannabis vaporization technology driven by changing oil formulations and rising consumer expectations.

“For years, brands have had to choose between vapor density and true flavor expression,” Yi said. “With Influx, we set out to challenge that assumption and show that modern hardware can deliver both. We see this as an essential step toward more adaptable and brand-driven vape hardware.”

Influx is now available for global brand partners and distribution networks. For more information or to request samples, please visit the Artrix website.

About Artrix

Artrix is an emerging international cannabis vape hardware brand that offers more than just cannabis hardware. Artrix offers a unique three-in-one service model, integrating top-tier product solutions, comprehensive marketing support, and expert strategic consulting to enhance customer satisfaction. Through all-sided market research, Artrix identifies product needs and delivers tailored marketing assistance, improving market potential and success.

