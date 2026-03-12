On-Shelf Availability Solution Market to Surpass USD 16.02 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The On-Shelf Availability Solution Market size is estimated at USD 6.56 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.34% from 2026 to 2035.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing retailer pressure to eliminate stockout-related revenue losses, rising adoption of AI-powered demand forecasting tools, and consumer expectations for consistent product availability across physical and digital store formats.





The U.S. On-Shelf Availability Solution Market is estimated at USD 2.18 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.37 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period.

The U.S. represents the largest market for on-shelf availability solutions, primarily driven by the mandatory integration of inventory tracking standards across major retail chains, widespread ERP and WMS adoption, and a mature retail IT infrastructure that supports real-time shelf data exchange between manufacturers and store operators.

Rising Stockout-Driven Revenue Losses and Retailer Accountability Demands Augment Market Expansion Globally

Growing use of real-time replenishment triggers, AI-powered demand sensing models, and vendor-managed inventory agreements that treat shelf availability as a quantifiable commercial KPI across grocery, FMCG, and specialty retail categories are the main factors driving the on-shelf availability solution market share. These factors are driven by rising stockout-driven revenue losses and retailer accountability demands. The market's addressable base is growing, cloud-based and SaaS deployment models are being more widely used, and the worldwide market share of on-shelf availability solutions is rising noticeably as a result of these retail digitization initiatives.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The software segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 62.47% in 2025, owing to widespread adoption of SaaS-based shelf intelligence dashboards globally. The service segment is anticipated to maintain consistent growth throughout the 2026–2035 period, driven by the growing demand for implementation consulting, data integration services, and managed analytics engagements globally.

By Deployment

By 2025, the SaaS segment contributed the largest revenue share of 57.38% due to its rapid deployment capability, subscription-based cost model, and the ability to push continuous platform updates without burdening internal retail IT teams. The on-premises segment retains relevance among enterprise CPG manufacturers and major retail operators with strict data residency policies, proprietary ERP ecosystems, and supply chain compliance requirements.

By End-User

The retailers accounted for the largest share of the on-shelf availability solution market with about 38.62%, owing to their direct responsibility for maintaining shelf standards globally. In addition, CPG manufacturers are slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 10.23% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as brand owners increasingly deploy sell-through analytics, retail execution platforms, and vendor scorecard tools to monitor product availability without relying solely on retailer-reported data.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the on-shelf availability solution market with a CAGR of 11.27%, as rapid expansion of organized retail and modern trade networks, government investment in supply chain digitization, and growing smartphone-led commerce adoption across developing economies are accelerating platform uptake. Factors including the large-scale construction of e-commerce fulfillment centers, a rising middle-class consumer base with increasing packaged goods spending, and growing adoption of mobile retail execution applications are stimulating the market growth.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 39.54% in 2025 of the on-shelf availability solution market due to an advanced retail IT ecosystem, industry-wide adoption of ERP and WMS platforms with inventory data integration, and a highly competitive CPG and grocery landscape where shelf availability is measured as a core commercial performance metric.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Focal Systems Inc.

Trax Retail

SymphonyAI Retail CPG

Shelf Engine

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Relex Solutions

Leafio AI

Impinj, Inc.

Sensormatic Solutions (Johnson Controls)

Retail Solutions Inc. (RSi)

Wiser Solutions, Inc.

Crisp (Crisp Vendor Analytics)

Scoutbee GmbH

StockTrim Limited

Toolio Inc.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, IBM Corporation (est. 1911) expanded its Sterling Inventory Visibility platform with AI-powered shelf gap detection and real-time replenishment alert capabilities, aiming to reduce out-of-stock incidents and improve store-level availability across multi-format retail networks.

In March 2024, SAP SE (est. 1972) launched an enhanced on-shelf availability module within SAP S/4HANA Retail featuring ML-driven out-of-stock prediction and automated supplier replenishment workflows across North American and European retail networks, enhancing shelf fill rates and reducing manual replenishment intervention.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Adoption & Deployment Metrics – helps you understand the activation and deployment rates of on-shelf availability platforms across retail networks, along with insights into average monthly active store (MAS) metrics and the utilization of key features such as replenishment automation, real-time analytics, and compliance monitoring.

– helps you understand the activation and deployment rates of on-shelf availability platforms across retail networks, along with insights into average monthly active store (MAS) metrics and the utilization of key features such as replenishment automation, real-time analytics, and compliance monitoring. Regulatory Compliance & Interoperability Metrics – helps you evaluate adherence to global retail data standards such as GS1 and EPC/RFID protocols while assessing API integration capabilities with enterprise systems including ERP, warehouse management systems (WMS), and point-of-sale (POS) platforms.

– helps you evaluate adherence to global retail data standards such as GS1 and EPC/RFID protocols while assessing API integration capabilities with enterprise systems including ERP, warehouse management systems (WMS), and point-of-sale (POS) platforms. Implementation & Operational Performance Metrics – helps you analyze average implementation timelines and deployment costs by project scale, while also highlighting retailer staff adoption rates, training efficiency, and operational improvements achieved through the implementation of on-shelf availability solutions.

– helps you analyze average implementation timelines and deployment costs by project scale, while also highlighting retailer staff adoption rates, training efficiency, and operational improvements achieved through the implementation of on-shelf availability solutions. Out-Of-Stock Reduction & ROI Analysis – helps you measure the effectiveness of these solutions in reducing stockouts and improving shelf replenishment efficiency, providing insights into measurable return on investment and improvements in store-level inventory visibility.

– helps you measure the effectiveness of these solutions in reducing stockouts and improving shelf replenishment efficiency, providing insights into measurable return on investment and improvements in store-level inventory visibility. Technology Integration & Supply Chain Connectivity – helps you understand the rate of integration between on-shelf availability platforms and advanced demand sensing, inventory planning, and supply chain execution systems to improve end-to-end retail operations.

– helps you understand the rate of integration between on-shelf availability platforms and advanced demand sensing, inventory planning, and supply chain execution systems to improve end-to-end retail operations. Security & Data Privacy Compliance Metrics – helps you evaluate the adoption of advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication, the incidence of data breaches, and compliance with global and regional data privacy regulations including GDPR, CCPA, and emerging state-level regulations.

