Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Tier 1 Exchange Talks Beyond Binance as Elon Musk X Money Fuels Dogecoin Price Prediction

Dubai, UAE, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto announced this week that Tier 1 exchange talks have moved beyond Binance into advanced stages with multiple platforms at the same time, and the crypto news hit hard because PepetoSwap is now heading to a global audience far bigger than anyone expected. It landed in the same week Elon Musk confirmed X Money enters early public access next month and the dogecoin price prediction started exploding across every channel. Pepeto is at the center of it with $7.9 million raised, with large wallets entering daily, and the kind of energy that only builds when the people closest to a project know something the market is about to find out.

Pepeto Announces Exchange Expansion While Elon Musk X Money Sends the Dogecoin Price Prediction Higher

The Elon Musk effect on Dogecoin is real, every post moves the price double digits within hours, and now X Money is bringing crypto payments to hundreds of millions of users according to Coinpaper. But the dogecoin price prediction tells the real story. Coinpedia sees $0.39 at best, Benzinga says $1 only happens if Elon Musk keeps pushing with no guarantee, and CoinDCX caps this crypto news cycle at $0.20 to $0.30. The dogecoin price prediction confirms Dogecoin already used its best run and the market cap leaves no room for the returns early investors want.

But X Money is about to do something massive for the whole space. It is a payments platform, not an exchange, and millions of new users entering crypto through it will need somewhere to actually trade. That is what PepetoSwap was built for. Elon Musk brings the users in and PepetoSwap gives them a place to move, and if the crypto news reports connecting Elon Musk to Pepeto turn out to be true, the two platforms could feed each other directly.

Pepeto Announces PepetoSwap Ready for Launch as the Crypto News Builds Toward a Meme Coin Breakout

This is where Pepeto stops looking like a presale and starts looking like the biggest early entry of the cycle. In 2021 a wallet put $8,000 into Shiba Inu and it became $5.7 billion, and all Shiba Inu had was a logo. While Dogecoin turned a meme into $90 billion with zero products behind it. The same cofounder now leading Pepeto already took Pepe coin past $11 billion on community belief alone with nothing built underneath, and the people who caught it early turned small positions into generational money while everyone else watched saying they knew about it but never acted.

Now that same founder is building PepetoSwap, an exchange where AI filters every contract for risk before anything gets listed, where assets travel across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana for free, where trading costs nothing, where a former Binance executive runs the build, and where SolidProof verified every line of code. Every single one of those past winners had nothing but energy behind them, and Pepeto has that same energy and a real exchange on top of it. The dogecoin price prediction proves what happens to meme coins that depend on the next tweet for survival: they spike and they fade. But a meme coin powering a real exchange does not need a tweet because volume creates its own demand every single day, and BNB proved that going from a presale token to $90 billion entirely on exchange activity. The math is simple, if meme energy alone creates $90 billion then meme energy plus a real exchange plus the same founder who already did it twice is not a question of whether it works, it is a question of how high it will go.

Conclusion

Pepeto is already the loudest crypto news story and every week it gets louder because the facts keep getting stronger. The founder who builds billion dollar tokens, the exchange model that made BNB the most profitable presale in history, Tier 1 listings beyond Binance, and $7.9 million that entered during a correction when most investors were running the other direction. Elon Musk and X Money are about to flood the crypto news cycle with attention and the project that captures that wave is Pepeto. The dogecoin price prediction shows what limited upside looks like, and Pepeto at presale price shows what unlimited potential looks like.

Once the listing goes live the presale closes permanently, and the gap between the presale price and the first trading price is where the biggest returns in crypto have always been made, which is exactly why $7.9 million entered before a single trade was placed.

FAQs

What is the dogecoin price prediction for 2026 after Elon Musk X Money?

The dogecoin price prediction after the X Money announcement ranges from $0.13 to $0.39 according to Coinpedia, with Benzinga saying $1 needs sustained Elon Musk support and CoinDCX capping this crypto news cycle at $0.20 to $0.30.

What is Pepeto and why is it in the crypto news?

Pepeto is building PepetoSwap, an exchange with zero fee trading across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The project has a $7 billion cofounder, a former Binance executive, a completed SolidProof audit, and Tier 1 exchange talks confirmed beyond Binance.





