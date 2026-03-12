SIXR Marks a New Phase as Its First Icon Players Drive Community Growth and Engagement



Photo Courtesy of: SIXR

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIXR enters a new phase of development for its digital cricket platform following the introduction of its first Icon Players and the announcement of fan-focused engagement initiatives intended to build early community momentum ahead of the game’s launch.

The platform has announced the involvement of internationally recognized cricketers Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi as Icon Players, marking an important step in shaping how fans will eventually interact with the SIXR ecosystem. Their participation establishes the foundation for a future experience in which gamers are expected to engage with cricket-inspired challenges built around elite-level play.

The launch of the first #SIXRChallenge on September 16, 2025, marked an initial step in that direction. The challenge introduced fans to the platform’s broader vision through time-limited awareness initiatives and community-driven campaigns, offering an early look at how SIXR intends to connect fans with the sport ahead of a future digital experience. Participation during this phase has centered on waitlist registration and early-stage challenge participation shared through the platform’s official channels.

Chris Gayle’s announcement as SIXR’s first Icon Player established the framework for how internationally recognized cricketers are planned to be integrated into the platform. Shahid Afridi later joined the initiative, reinforcing the platform’s focus on aligning iconic players with fan-first digital experiences. Their involvement signals the role Icon Players are intended to play as central figures within the SIXR ecosystem once gameplay becomes available.

The next phase for SIXR will focus on the beta release of its game, which is due to launch in the second half of 2026, where fans will be able to step into the experience as Icon Players and compete in planned, cricket-inspired formats. The platform is being developed to support interactive challenges that emphasize timing, strategy and decision-making, with future opportunities planned for fans to earn the chance to face Icon Players in competitive digital environments.

By establishing its Icon Player roster ahead of launch, SIXR is positioning its platform around participation and community growth from the outset. This milestone reflects the company’s intent to evolve digital cricket engagement by planning to embed elite player influence into gameplay design, rather than limiting involvement to promotional appearances.

As SIXR moves closer to launch, fans are invited to sign up for updates and be among the first to play by joining the waitlist at sixrcricket.com

About SIXR

SIXR is a digital sports platform currently in development, focused on building interactive cricket experiences centered on participation and community engagement. The platform is being designed to incorporate digital representations of internationally recognized players alongside fan-focused challenges intended to reflect the strategy and competitive elements of the sport. Through its planned gameplay and engagement formats, SIXR aims to create a digital environment where fans can connect with cricket beyond traditional viewing, blending sport, interaction and community ahead of its game launch.

