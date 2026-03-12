AMA: AI Usage Among Doctors Doubles as Confidence in Technology Grows

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from the American Medical Association’s Center for Digital Health and AI shows that physicians’ adoption of augmented intelligence (AI) continues to grow as confidence builds in the technology’s clinical advantages.



An annual survey since 2023, the Physician Survey on Augmented Intelligence assesses adoption, perceptions, and anticipated impacts of AI in medical practice. The 2026 results found more than four in five physicians (81 percent) use AI in their practices, more than double the 2023 rate (38 percent). Physicians are cautiously optimistic about the promise of AI – including its potential to combat burnout – but they also have concern about patients using the technology to interpret complicated results without the assistance of a physician.



“AI has quickly become part of everyday medical practice. Physicians see real promise in its ability to support clinical decisions and cut down on administrative burden. But as this technology advances, it is critical that augmented intelligence be designed to enhance – not replace – physicians.” said AMA CEO John Whyte, MD, MPH. “For doctors to trust and use these tools, they must be safe, effective, and used responsibly so they truly improve patient care. The AMA will continue leading this work so physicians help shape how AI is integrated into medicine.”



Key findings from the research that illustrate the current state of physician adoption, perspectives, and uses of AI include:



Physician Use of AI

Clinical use of AI continues to grow in both prevalence and scope. Over 80 percent of physicians now use AI professionally, doubling since 2023. The average number of use cases per physician is 2.3 in 2026, up from 1.1 in 2023.

The most common physician uses of AI are centered on medical research summarization and clinical care documentation.



Perception of AI’s Impact

Physician confidence in AI continues to grow. In 2026, more than three-quarters of physicians believe AI improves their ability to care for patients, up from 65 percent in 2023. The greatest expected advantages are in diagnostic accuracy and work efficiency.

Cautious optimism remains. Forty percent of physicians have balanced attitudes that are equally excited and concerned about AI, citing patient privacy and the integrity of the patient-physician relationship as top concerns.

Seventy percent of physicians see AI as a tool to automate tasks that contribute to work-related burnout. However, 88 percent are concerned about potential skill loss, particularly among those with 10 years or less in practice.





Views on Patient Use of AI

Physicians generally support patient use of AI for general health and medication questions, but most are wary of patient use for tasks requiring clinical judgment. Nearly half strongly oppose patients using AI to interpret radiology or pathology results.



Catalysts and Barriers to AI Adoption

Physicians emphasize the importance of data privacy (86 percent) and robust safety and efficacy validation (88 percent) as critical for broader AI adoption. Clear liability frameworks rank highest among regulatory actions essential to build physician trust and increase adoption of AI tools.

Shared ownership of AI adoption decisions is a physician priority. Most physicians (85 percent) want to be consulted or directly involved in decisions about AI adoption.

Strong clinical evidence and practical implementation guides are the most cited support resources for successful AI integration.



The work of the AMA’s Center for Digital Health and AI continues to support physician leadership in shaping, guiding, and implementing technologies transforming medicine. Through its ongoing work, The Center advocates for the development of high-quality, clinically validated AI that is deployed in a responsible, ethical, and transparent manner with patient safety being the first and foremost concern.



Learn more about AI resources offered by the AMA by visiting the AMA STEPS Forward collection of digital health solutions, providing physicians with insights on integrating AI into workflows, establishing an AI governance framework, reducing documentation burden with AI, and navigating AI technology in health care.