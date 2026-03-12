DP World Reports Record $24.4 Billion Revenue and $6.4 Billion EBITDA for 2025

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World today announced record financial results for 2025, with revenue up 22% to US$24.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA up 18% to US$6.4 billion (margin 26.3%), driven by strong performance across Ports & Terminals and Logistics. Total Group gross throughput increased 5.8% to 93.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

Profits for the year increased 32.2% to US$1.96 billion, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost management. Operating cash flow rose 14% to $6.3 billion.

Commenting on the results, H.E. Essa Kazim, Chairman of the Board of Directors, DP World, said:

“In an environment defined by heightened uncertainty and changing trade dynamics, our diversified portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and focus on high-yield cargo enabled us to deliver resilient earnings and strong cash flow. These results reflect the strength of our integrated platform and our ability to adapt as supply chains reconfigure.”

Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO, DP World, added:

“Ports & Terminals performed strongly, supported by healthy volumes, improved yield and disciplined cost management, with like-for-like revenue per TEU increasing by 8.5%. In 2025, we unified our Marine Services business under a single DP World brand, strengthening our position as a fully integrated global logistics provider. Across Logistics and our broader trade platform, we continued to scale capabilities and deepen collaboration through our ‘One DP World’ operating model. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and customer-centric execution—supporting customers through near-term uncertainty while investing selectively to deliver sustainable long-term growth.”

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) increased from 8.9% in 2024 to 9.9%, reflecting stronger earnings despite continued geopolitical and trade uncertainty.

Globally, DP World invested $3.1 billion in capital expenditure in 2025 (up from $2.2 billion in 2024) to support capacity expansion and productivity enhancements globally. Port capacity increased to 109 million TEU.

For 2026, the Group’s 2026 capex budget is approximately $3 billion, focused on priority projects including Jebel Ali, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra (India), London Gateway (UK), Ndayane (Senegal) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

DP World reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 14% against a 2022 baseline, while approximately 67% of global electricity is now sourced from renewables.

DP World in the Americas

DP World’s America’s operations contributed strongly to Group performance in 2025 with record results across the region. Terminals in Canada (Vancouver, Fraser Surrey, and Saint John) and across Latin America (Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic, and Peru) achieved record container throughput, reflecting sustained trade growth and continued investment in port capacity and operational efficiency.

Global Financial Performance



2025 2024 Change (like-for-like at constant currency) Revenue 24,422 20,023 13.4% Adjusted EBITDA 6,430 5,450 16.8% EBIT 4,066 3,357 22.1% Profit 1,960 1,483 31.8% Profit Attributable to Owners 1,072 751 42.7% ROCE 9.9% 8.9% - Like-for-like at constant currency adjusts for foreign exchange movements and the impact of acquisitions and disposals to aid comparability.



For additional information on the financial and operational results, please refer to: https://www.dpworld.com/en/investors/announcements



For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com



For media enquiries, please contact:



Adal Mirza

Group Vice President

Adal.mirza@dpworld.com

+971 50 628 7856 Hakam Kherallah

Group Senior Manager

Hakam.Kherallah@dpworld.com

+971 50 552 2610 Follow DP World on:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/DP_World

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world About DP World



DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.



In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.



WE MAKE TRADE FLOW



