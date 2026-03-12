Melexis Strengthens Commitment to China with New Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) and Autonomous Regional Organization

Tessenderlo-Ham, Belgium – 12 March 2026 – Melexis (Euronext Brussels: MELE), a global leader in micro-electronic semiconductor solutions, today announced the formal establishment of Melexis Integrated System (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE). This is an important milestone in the company's China strategy, alongside a redesign of its regional organization.

This development represents a critical step in Melexis’ global strategy, where accelerating in China stands as a top priority. Over the past two decades of sustained commitment to the Chinese market, Melexis has established a robust technical support and sales service system through its local representative offices. Following the local supply chain progress announced in 2025, Melexis is now accelerating its increased investment in China to capture rapid market expansion.

Melexis expands commitment with WFOE

The establishment of a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) marks a pivotal step in Melexis’ localization strategy, providing the structural foundation for end-to-end supply chain and direct market integration within China. Melexis now operates as an independent entity in China.

Melexis is deepening its Chinese footprint by embedding a full end-to-end local supply chain that ensures rapid delivery from design completion to the customer’s door. The company is further strengthening its leadership in sensors and drivers for the automotive sector, while at the same time scaling to capture the massive growth in robotics.

Ultimately, the WFOE allows Melexis to operate with the agility of a local player while maintaining the global standards and security of an international innovator.

Melexis China: Autonomous setup for success

As part of this evolution, the company is proud to announce the establishment of Melexis China as an autonomous organization. This move is designed to boost local decision-making power, ensuring the "Voice of China" becomes a prominent driver of Melexis’ global success. The new structure is engineered to achieve market leadership through three core pillars:

Empowered Local Talent: Cultivating a high-performing, autonomous China team that is fully aligned with global objectives while maintaining the agility to act locally.

Customized Solutions: A dedicated team is now in place to provide customized solutions in and for the China market. Melexis is continually expanding its local team and innovation and development capabilities with dedicated engineers to support long-term growth.

Embracing "China Speed": Accelerating operational velocity to match the fast-paced innovation cycles of the Chinese technology ecosystem, supporting manufacturing by local partners for local customers.

Leadership in Robotics

A key highlight of this strategic shift is the creation of the Melexis China Robotics team. This specialized unit is driving the launch of new products dedicated to the robotics sector - one of the region's most dynamic megatrends. Beyond product delivery, the team aims for a deep integration into the local market by extending its expertise from individual ICs to full module solutions and localized innovation.

Strategic Hub in Shanghai

The newly formed WFOE will be headquartered in Shanghai. This legal and organizational shift ensures that Melexis remains at the forefront of the world’s most dynamic semiconductor market, providing the "Voice of China" as a prominent driver for global success.

"We are taking the next steps to win in Asia and China," said Marc Biron, CEO of Melexis. "By redesigning our organization and establishing Melexis Integrated System (Shanghai) Co., Ltd as an autonomous entity, we are embracing the electrification and robotization megatrends at their source. This autonomy allows us to move at 'China speed,' ensuring our innovations are perfectly aligned with the needs of our local partners while driving our global growth."

About Melexis

Melexis designs, develops, and delivers edge sensor and driver solutions with a heart for people and the planet. Its mission is to empower engineers to turn their ideas into applications that support the best imaginable future, one that is safe, comfortable, and sustainable.

Melexis specializes in powertrain, thermal management, lighting, e-brake, e-steering, and battery solutions for the automotive sector. It also expands its presence in the emerging markets of a sustainable world, alternative mobility, robotics, and digital health.

Founded in 1989 in Belgium, Melexis has grown to employ over 2,000 people in 12 countries, delivering cutting-edge technology to customers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.melexis.com or follow Melexis on LinkedIn, and YouTube.





